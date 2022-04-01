ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Woman accused of cashing check taken from Vernon business

Journal Inquirer
VERNON — A woman from Bristol is accused of cashing a counterfeit check belonging to a local company for $4,500, police said.

The woman, Deborah Delmastro, 50, was charged in March with third-degree larceny, third-degree forgery, and criminal impersonation. She is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond and is to appear in Vernon Superior Court on May 12.

According to the affidavit for Delmastro’s arrest, events happened this way:

In December, police were called to D.W. Fish Real Estate. The agency had been contacted by the Webster Bank fraud department, after someone attempted to cash a fraudulent check.

An employee at the agency told police that shortly before the bank called, he noticed nine checks missing from two separate checkbooks. Three of the missing checks already had been cashed, for a total of about $11,000.

All three of the checks appeared to be filled out by the same person, who forged a signature. One of the checks was paid to Delmastro for $4,550.

The check paid to Delmastro was cashed in Bristol, where she lives.

