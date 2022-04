Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for most of the state of Michigan, including much of West Michigan. It includes Ottawa, Kent, Barry and Jackson counties to the north…or generally everyone north of a line from Holland to Hillsdale. The National Weather Service warns of “Mixed precipitation including freezing rain expected. Total snow/sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch.” The Advisory will be in effect from 10 pm this evening until noon on Wednesday. This means that there could be slippery spots on area roads for the Wed. AM commute.

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO