The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger was ranked as the No. 8 center fielder in baseball by MLB Network’s The Shredder heading into the 2022 season. The Shredder ranked players by focusing on a three-year sample, with the 2021 season weighed more heavily. Both WAR and wRC+ among notable statistics factored in, while Statcast metrics are also part of the evaluation. Center field defense is also weighed more heavily than for other positions as one of the premium defensive spots on the field.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO