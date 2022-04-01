The Guest Gets Sequel in the Form of a Soundtrack

The Woodsboro Killer will return in another, as yet untitled, entry in the “Scream” franchise on March 31, 2023. It appears to have that date to itself, but it will have to contend with the second weekend of “John Wick: Chapter 4.” Paramount and Spyglass Media produced the film and the most recent sequel, which served as a reboot of sorts. It went on to gross $139.5 million globally, an impressive result given that it only cost $25 million to produce. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are returning to direct the next slasher story, and James Vanderbilt (“Murder Mystery,” “Zodiac”) and Guy Busick (“Ready or Not,” “Castle Rock”) will co-write the screenplay. Principal photography is slated to begin this summer and plot details are being tightly guarded, but it’s a safe bet that there will be blood.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO