Maine State

Sen. King to support SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

By WGME
WGME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMaine independent Senator Angus King says he will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. The move comes one day after King met with Brown. "I have been impressed by Judge Jackson’s extensive qualifications, deep understanding of the law, and exemplary judicial temperament, and can...

