ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

The Home Page: Getting Comfy, Crafty, and Collaborative

By Sarah Sinclair
Santa Barbara Independent
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on March 27, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. FRIENDLY COMPETITION. I’m a big fan of board games. Backgammon, scrabble, aggravation; we even had family cribbage...

www.independent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

DIY Pros Share Their Favorite Money-Saving Design Hacks

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve always been a little nervous to take on DIYs. I love a good decorating or paint job, but in my mind, home DIYs mean building something from scratch. And as someone who needs help even assembling IKEA furniture, taking on a project like that seemed daunting — not to mention expensive.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WWLP 22News

Hottest spring home decorating design trends

(Mass Appeal) – Many people use the springtime season to update the look of their homes and living spaces. Jared Mallet, Design Consultant for Summerlin Floors, is here now to share some of the latest trends.
INTERIOR DESIGN
mansionglobal.com

Adding Character With a Colorful Couch

Each week, Mansion Global tackles a topic with an elite group of designers from around the world who work on luxury properties. This week, we discuss how to create an outdoor kitchen that’s both weather protected and primed for entertaining. Often the most prominent piece of furniture in a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
ETOnline.com

Best Furniture Sales to Shop This Week From Anthropologie, West Elm and More

If you're planning to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck because there are plenty of spring sales on great furniture and decor to help turn your fantasy into reality. Top retailers like West Elm, Anthropologie, Wayfair and more are all offering major deals on furniture, and we've picked out the perfect furniture to spruce up your home for spring.
HOME & GARDEN
moneytalksnews.com

8 Tips for Decorating Your Home With Thrift Store Finds

Thrift stores aren’t just for the basics anymore. With a little creative vision, you can decorate your entire home with secondhand finds — and decorate it well. After 25 years of reselling what I find in thrift shops, flea markets and estate sales, I’m continually amazed by the quantity and quality of what’s out there. From contemporary items from West Elm and Williams-Sonoma to one-of-a-kind vintage pieces, today’s secondhand markets have the goods.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Henderson
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $350 Dining Room Redo Features a Smart IKEA Hack and Other Custom DIYs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the best ways to squeeze in a large group for dining is with banquette seating. Apartment Therapy has featured many great home redos that add banquettes or benches off the kitchen, like this tiny cottage kitchen that got a major expansion, or this beautiful black and white kitchen with a banquette behind the stairs.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornerstone Home Lending
KTAL

Best shoe rack

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Taking your shoes off in a home is standard for many households, but having a concise, out-of-the-way place to put them seems to be less common. Cue the shoe rack: a wide range of shoe organizers that make it clear where shoes go, making them easy to find and, sometimes, adding a new aesthetic to your decor. Where you plan to put it and how many shoes you have will determine which shoe rack is best. This Micro Fabric Shoe Rack And Hallway Bench is a great space-saving solution.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

If You’re Looking for More Joy at Home, Then You’ll Love This Designer Collaboration

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Textile and home furnishings designer Annie Selke has teamed up with her fair share of other companies, artists, and craftspeople on home decor products and accessories for her eponymous brand. Two years ago though, when she was asked if she could collaborate with anyone in the world, her answer was resounding: British designer and hotelier Kit Kemp, best known for her whimsical Firmdale hospitality projects around the globe. Finally, that moment has come, with the release of a new spring line, where Kemp distilled her love of the London, New York, and the Barbados into a joyfully exuberant, colorful collection of rugs, pillows, bedding, and rug ottomans inspired by time spent in these locales.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Upworthy

Mom took 9 stunning photos to calm her nerves while giving birth and they're amazing

Giving birth is one of the most intense experiences and includes a rush of emotions ranging from anxiety and fear to exhaustion, relief and joy. Having a child is life-altering and it's natural for people to want to document that event. When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was giving birth to her second child, her daughter Anora, she decided to take photos of the moments leading up to the birth as a means of coping with the intense event and to capture memories lasting a lifetime. She was both nervous and excited at the same time. She and her husband, Alec, already had a 9-year-old son but had been trying to get pregnant again for years. It was a frustrating and exhausting journey for the pair as she had suffered two miscarriages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
yankodesign.com

This minimalist table lamp design was inspired by water droplets and kitchen faucets

Faucet Light is a minimalist light fixture design that mimics the look of water droplets forming beneath a faucet’s spout. We’ve each suffered through the monotonous drip of a leaky faucet at some point. It’s like clockwork and we can’t do anything about it but stare and wait for the plumber. Industrial designer Jaewan Park must have found some inspiration during the waiting game as his new lamp design resembles a kitchen sink faucet and the bulbous water drop that forms beneath its spout. Aptly dubbed the Faucet Light, Park’s new light design finds practicality and an artful design through subtle details and joyful aesthetics.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Make it All About Mom with the Best Personalized Mother’s Day Gifts

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Mother’s Day is only one day a year, but moms are heroes 365 days a year. That’s why we need to make her official day of celebration a good one. That could mean anything from breakfast in bed to flowers, but there’s another idea you might not have thought of: Personalized Mother’s Day gifts. Moms are all one-of-a-kind, so they deserve a one-of-a-kind present to reflect that. Personalized gifts show this was no last-minute purchase,...
CELEBRATIONS
Creative Bloq

The best Cricut materials in 2022

Searching for the best Cricut materials can be fun, but it can also sap your time when you'd rather be crafting. In this guide we'll pick top materials for Cricut that we think you'll love. These are the basic types of Cricut materials to help you craft cards, 3D models, stickers, and heat transfer designs.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy