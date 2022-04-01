ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Live At 9: Jurassic Quest Brings Dinosaurs to Downtown Memphis

By Jenna Jordan
WREG
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGiants that once ruled the Earth are now taking over the...

wreg.com

Comments / 0

Related
WATN Local Memphis

An iconic downtown Memphis hotspot now has its own beers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now if you head to Paula & Raiford’s Disco in downtown Memphis, you can drink the atmosphere… literally. Paula Raiford teamed up with Grind City Brewing for two new Raiford-inspired flavors. They said Hollywood Hustle beer and Disco Dynamite seltzer are inspired by her father’s spirit and legacy, and of course the ultimate disco downtown.
BBC

Dinosaurs: Jurassic giants emerge from Wyoming badlands

Two giant sauropods offer a first glimpse of treasures likely to emerge from one of the world's most productive fossil sites. The long-necked, long-tailed beasts are stars of the new Dinosphere show at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. Just over three years ago, they were encased in rock in Wyoming...
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WREG

Best dragon kite

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dragon kites may go all the way back to ancient China. Today, they are a fun outdoor activity for the whole family. Dragon kites are much like any other standard kite but with a unique twist. Their bodies are often a hollow skeletal shape, which gives them a three-dimensional appearance. They’re brightly colored with reds, blues, yellows and oranges and they have long tails to add to their cool airborne movements.
CARS
actionnews5.com

Downtown Memphis disco queen, Paula Raiford, to unveil disco-inspired beer and seltzer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who brings disco and sparkle to downtown Memphis is adding a hint of pub to her famous nightclub. On Monday, Paula Raiford, the owner of Paula Raiford’s Disco, will unveil her new collaboration with Grind City Brewing Company to premiere her two new Raiford’s Disco-inspired bubbly drinks: a beer and a hard seltzer.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Mills
studyfinds.org

Biggest meat-eating dinosaur that ever lived hunted underwater!

CHICAGO, Ill. — Move over T Rex, a new study says the biggest meat-eating dinosaur that ever lived hunted underwater. Researchers at the Field Museum in Chicago say Spinosaurus could grow up to 50 feet long and weighed 20 tons, dwarfing the famous Tyrannosaurus. An analysis of the marine...
WILDLIFE
WREG

Live At 9: Memphis Animal Services Facing Surge in Shelter Population

Memphis Animal Services is currently facing a post-pandemic surge in animals at the shelter. But a new position could help them reduce that overflow. MAS Director Alexis Pugh joined Live at 9 to discuss the grant-funded reunification officer job and how the shelter is dealing with the nationwide shelter population crisis.
MEMPHIS, TN
Elkin Tribune

The Wisdom Table brings ‘innovation’ to downtown Elkin

The art-o-matic offers unique handcrafted items for purchase in a vintage cigarette machine at Elkin’s The Wisdom Table wine bar and shop. A red wine flight at The Wisdom Table. Prime Thai of Elkin serves up an array of sushi during a special dinner hosted at The Wisdom Table...
ELKIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur#Convention Center#Giants
Henry County Daily Herald

A new armored dinosaur species from the early Jurassic period was discovered in China

A new dinosaur species from the early Jurassic period was discovered in southwestern China, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal eLife. Scientists originally found remains of an armored dinosaur, which they named Yuxisaurus kopchicki, in 2017 in the Yuxi region of Yunnan province, an area that has been a hotspot for dinosaur discoveries. Research on the specimens began in 2019, according to study author Shundong Bi, professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
WORLD
WLKY.com

The Eagles bringing 'Hotel California' tour to downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Eagles, who were the first official concert at the KFC Yum! Center in 2010, are returning to downtown Louisville in May. The soft-rock group that shot to stardom in the 70s announced they are adding a Louisville show to their Hotel California 2022 tour. According...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy