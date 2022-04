I have been telling my children for years that life is all about making memories. There are a lot of mundane moments in our life. Many of us get up at the same time most mornings, drink the same coffee, eat the same breakfast, drive the same route to our jobs, park in the same spots, eat the same lunch, leave work at the same time, take the same route home, have the same dinner each night, watch the same TV programs, surf the same sites on the web and go to bed at the same time most nights. Then we wake up and do it all over again.

FRASER, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO