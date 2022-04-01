ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Howard, acclaimed poet-translator, dies at 92

By HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Howard, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet celebrated for his exuberant monologues of historical figures and a prolific translator who helped introduce readers to a wide range of French literature, has died at age 92. Howard, a professor emeritus at Columbia University, died Thursday at...

The Met Will Sell Picasso's First Cubist Sculpture for $30 Million USD

Offered at Christie’s 20th-century art evening sale later this May. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is officially selling Pablo Picasso‘s Tête de femme (Fernande). The piece, which is the first Cubist sculpture by the artist, is expected to be priced in the region of $30 million USD.
American Visionary Art Museum Names Jenenne Whitfield Director, Ralph Lauren Does MoMA, and More: Morning Links for March 24, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE CITY OF LIGHT. Just two months after it was announced, Art Basel’s Paris fair in October is coming into focus. The firm said today that the event will be called Paris+, par Art Basel (Paris+, by Art Basel), Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews, and it named three leaders: Clément Delépine (as its director), Virginie Aubert (general manager), and Maxime Hourdequin (deputy director). Delépine, the artistic director of the Galerie Mitterrand in the capital city, has worked as co-director of the Paris Internationale, a satellite fair of FIAC, whose October slot at the Grand Palais was awarded to Basel in January in a major...
Anna Deavere Smith among winners of arts academy prizes

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor-playwright-educator Anna Deavere Smith, playwright Adrienne Kennedy and author-essayist Phillip Lopate are among this year’s recipients of career achievement prizes from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Lopate, 78, won the $100,000 Christopher Lightfoot Walker Award for contributions to American literature. His books...
Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.16:1-3; quote by Victor Hugo

Send ye the lamb to the ruler of the land from Sela to the wilderness, unto the mount of the daughter of Zion. For it shall be, that, as a wandering bird cast out of the nest, so the daughters of Moab shall be at the fords of Arnon. Take...
Local poet publishes ‘musical’ translations of Rainer Maria Rilke’s best work

FARMINGTON — Rainer Maria Rilke, a prolific 20th century German poet, rapidly wrote half of The Sonnets to Orpheus in just four days and all 55 sonnets within two weeks. John Rosenwald, – a scholar, poet and activist living in Farmington – has dedicated a majority of his life to those 55 sonnets. He’s pored over them, learning them inside and out since his college years.
She May Have Died in 1999, but Iris Murdoch Is the Perfect Novelist for Our Time

For much of 2021, while putting the finishing touches on my own book, I served as a reader for a literary prize. I was excited—honored, even—to do it, and looked forward to deeply immersing myself in the fiction of this moment. And did I ever: I read at least the first chapters of more than 200 novels, turning my reading year into a kind of supersize survey course of contemporary literature. At first it felt great, as if I were tuned in to the frequency of our age. By the fall, though, I felt as though I was overdosing on the contemporary. It’s not that the literature of today wasn’t good—I read several wonderful books!—so much as that contemporary literature cannot help but be, well, contemporary.
12 Books By Irish Authors to Read This Month in Honor of St. Patrick’s Day

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This St. Patrick’s Day, celebrate the patron saint of Ireland through the country’s books. You might print out, as my teenage self did, Samuel Beckett’s much-co-opted closing to Worstward Ho—"Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better."—and stick it above your desk as a life and work mantra. You could steal a title from William Butler Yeats. Submit a modest proposal. Read a newish translation of Beowulf. Or you could settle in with a volume from this list (along with a nice cold Guinness or two) and celebrate St. Patrick's Day by spending a few good hours tripping lightly along the ledge of the deep ravine of Irish literature.
UMF Emery Community Arts Center features ‘TRUTH TELLERS,’ a documentary on artist Robert Shetterly by acclaimed Maine filmmaker Richard Kane

FARMINGTON — The UMF Emery Community Arts Center proudly presents “TRUTH TELLERS,” a documentary by Maine filmmaker Richard Kane on artist and activist Robert Shetterly who has painted 255 portraits of Americans, past and present, who had the moral courage to confront issues of social, environmental and economic justice. The screening will be at the Emery Performance Space on Thursday, March 24, at 7.p.m. It is free and open to the public. Masks are required at all University indoor spaces.
Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe portrait could fetch record $200 million at auction

NEW YORK — An iconic piece of Americana is headed for the auction block at Christie’s this May in New York, and it could also be headed for the record books. The 1964 Andy Warhol silk-screen of Marilyn Monroe, known as “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” could sell for as much as $200 million, making it the most expensive 20th-century artwork ever sold at auction, The New York Times reported.
Writing About Blackness in Its Fullness

This is a subscriber-exclusive edition of Unsettled Territory, a newsletter about culture, law, history, and finding meaning in the mundane. As I approach the end of my book tour, I find myself returning to the process of writing South to America. I’ve been in the South, seen my people along the way, and retrod ground I walked while working on it. I’m also rereading books I had consulted. One, The South Today, is a 1965 collection of essays by Black and white Southerners edited by Willie Morris. They reflect on home: going home and changes to their homes, in light of the civil-rights movement.
Academia is dark and full of terrors in “Master”

When I was a sophomore in college, my professor handed me a novel, written by a woman who had taught briefly at the college I was attending. She had moved on to teach elsewhere, common in the academic life, but the novel, according to my professor, fictionalized the campus and particularly the English department. It was a horror novel, with a murder, and I would recognize some of the suspects.
The Whitney Biennial Arrives, Architect Christopher Alexander Dies at 85, and More: Morning Links for March 30, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE BIG SHOW. After a pandemic-induced delay, the Whitney Biennial has arrived in New York, with work from 63 participants. Curated by David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards, it is a “tender, understated survey of the American art scene as it stands right now that also acts as a means of processing the grief of the last two years,” Alex Greenberger writes in ARTnews. Meanwhile, Maximilíano Durón has selected 12 standout works from the exhibition, by Alfredo Jaar, Rayyane Tabet, and more. The biennial opens to the public on April 6. Want more on the show? ARTnews has a deep...
Christie’s to Present Anne H. Bass Collection

Click here to read the full article. The late Anne H. Bass was many things to many people — philanthropist, socialite, arts patron, arbiter of taste, mother and more. Two years after her death at the age of 78, Christie’s will soon offer some of her art at auction. Twelve works from premiere artists of the 19th and 20th centuries will be offered including Edgar Degas, Claude Monet and Mark Rothko. “The Collection of Anne H. Bass” will be presented as a single-owner evening sale and it will be held during Christie’s Marquee Week of 20th and 21st Century Art sales...
The German composer no-one wanted to know

The buried story of Hans Winterberg is finally coming to light… and on record. ‘One of the greatest symphonists of the 20th century,’ is the claim.
A fond farewell to the King era of The Wolseley: inside the battle for the sole of society

What is it exactly about The Wolseley, that glorious restaurant on Piccadilly? The food is always reliably good, but there are more daring and note-worthy menus in the capital, flashier and more transcendent chefs. (‘Everything is 8/10’ and ‘fully knowable’, judges Giles Coren, who takes the veal Holstein and a glass of Riesling.) And there are older and more storied establishments – like Rules, say, or Wiltons, just around the corner. Despite the sort of mental trompe l’oeil that makes you assume it’s been here since the primordial swamps, the place only opened in 2003, and was a Chinese restaurant, a Barclays bank, and the eponymous Wolseley car showroom before that. None of which quite explains the anguish of the chattering classes when word got round that The Wolseley and the rest of the Corbin & King empire – with seven restaurants in London under the same gilded umbrella – might be in financial hot water. Remember the outpouring of public emoting when Notre-Dame caught fire, and everyone leapt to support it? This was a bit like that, only with extra schnitzel.
