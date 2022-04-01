Smith is March 2022 Lion of the Month

Both teams finished 10th Thursday in the Wildcat Relays. Coach Matt Young’s team had a tough day in Whitehouse, accumulating just 15 points Thursday in their third meet. Sulphur Springs gained seven of their 15 points in field events. Korderian “Bull” Turner, fresh off signing his NLI the day...
The Ridgewood and Indian Valley boys and the Tusky Valley girls had strong track and field outings as Newcomerstown hosted the J.D. Milburn Relays at Lee Stadium on Saturday.
Ridgewood's Matt Humphrey, Kaleb Schrock, Kigenn Millender and Dalton Patterson claimed the Sprint Medley with a 1:39.
...
Every Monday, the Beaver County Times will recognize both individual athletes and teams for their impressive performances that took place in the last week of high school sports action. Here are the standout efforts from the week of March 28.
Baseball
...
The 23rd-ranked Georgia Bulldogs completed a series sweep of 16th-ranked Florida with a 14-8 victory Saturday in front of 3,696 spectators at Foley Field. “We talk about toughness, and it showed today because it was like two different games as we got down 6-1 and then we came back late with an eight-run inning,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “Nolan Crisp was really good and gave us a solid start and we didn’t play well behind him. We made three errors, and then we were able to overcome it. An example of that would be Garrett Blaylock. He should have made a catch, and it cost us two runs. He didn’t get upset, he came right back and hit a three-run home run. You have to be able to bounce back, and he did.”
Bartlesville High School’s soccer teams ended the week with a much happier feeling than with which they started it. Coming off losses Monday at Bixby, the Bruins and Lady Bruins zapped out district wins Thursday at Ponca City. The Lady Bruins hammered the Ponca City girls, 5-1, while the...
Manhattan Christian, Manhattan and Three Forks kicked off the track season Thursday at the Snowflake Meet in Columbus, and four athletes met prequalifying times or marks for state. Christian’s Jaydn VanDyken won the triple jump with a mark of 33-feet, 9.5-inches to qualifying for state. The junior also won the...
The Manhattan High boys track and field team took first and the girls took second at the Junction City Invite Friday afternoon. The boys dominated the team scoring, rolling up 199 points while Junction City came in second with 109. The girls scored 127 points, putting them behind first-place Great Bend’s 209.5 points.
CASTALIA — Margaretta hosted its Polar Bear Relays on Saturday, but it was an individual record by JT Patrick that gained the biggest notice. Patrick broke a 30-year school record in the shot put, setting the new mark with a throw of 54 feet, 7.5 inches. Patrick combined with...
Missouri State announced that Beth Cunningham will become the next head coach of the Lady Bears.
Cunningham, a Bloomington, Ind., native, will join the Lady Bears' staff after 20 years of college basketball experience. She spent the last two seasons as an assistant at Duke under Kara Lawson.
Cunningham signed a five-year deal through...
Tenino knew it would be facing a high-powered offense and Elma proved every bit as advertised as the Beavers surrendered four second-half goals in a 5-0, 1A Evergreen League loss at home on Friday. The Eagles entered the game having scored 42 goals in their first four league contests this...
BELLEVILLE -- Points from the distance crew went a long way in securing a second-place finish for the Edwardsville Tigers at the Lady Maroon Invite on Friday in Belleville. The Tigers finished with 79 points, including 51 points from distance events, in their runner-up performance in the 21-team field.
Ronnie Olson has spent his tenure making defense the identity of his Shady Spring basketball program. His leading star, junior Braden Chapman, has personified that effort, becoming one of the state’s top players. It was reflected in the Evans Award balloting as he tied for second in voting, finishing runner-up. But even that was a result of being a two-way player.
