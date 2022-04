A lack of staff is causing the Hidalgo County Tax Office to close its offices every Wednesday, beginning next week. “We were forced to take this action because of a heavy workload as society begins to return to normal after two years of pandemic, combined with a high vacancy on our staff,” Hidalgo County Tax Assessor Collector Pablo Villarreal, Jr. said in a statement.

