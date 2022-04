Nothing is certain when it comes to the the NFL draft, but the 2022 wide receiver class seems to be more up in the air than most years. Most prognosticators agreed that Ja'Marr Chase was the top wide receiver prospect last year. This year, five prospects -- Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Treylon Burks and Jameson Williams -- are heavy favorites to be picked in the first round, but we are not quite sure what the order should or will be. This selection process is hazardous for NFL general managers, who will have many similar wide receivers to choose from and are likely to be intensely second-guessed if they pick a bust.

