Cal women’s golf on its way to last regular season tournament
By Anahi Tabares
1 day ago
Golf courses at times have rough patches, whether that’s an obvious hole with visible dirt or a yellow patch; these will always be there. Like a rough-looking golf course, the Cal women’s golf team is looking similar. The team has one last regular season tournament before the Pac-12 championships. As the...
It was a breezy day in West Valley City, Utah, and the stage was set for the Pac-12 women’s gymnastics championships. With the conference title and postseason seeding on the line, eight teams entered Maverik Center on March 19 ready to put on a show and notch a strong final score before NCAA regionals. After a contentious early afternoon session featuring UCLA, Washington, Arizona and Stanford, the top four seeded teams hit the floor to duke it out: Cal, Utah, Arizona State and Oregon State. With each team vying to be crowned the conference champion, the energy that ran rampant throughout the second session was remarkable. The stands gleaming red and the occasional non-Ute color filled the arena with roars of support and excitement, as teams flipped from one event to the next. Yet despite the noise and inevitable chaos of an event as grand as the Pac-12 championships, the Bears kept their focus and stayed within their “Bear bubble,” ultimately finishing second behind the fierce home team.
After an underwhelming performance in Tucson this past weekend, the Bears look to regain their momentum as they travel to their very own backyard. Cal beach volleyball has a home game for the first time this season. Alexa, play “Home” by Phillip Phillips. You read it right, folks:...
Life can be full of close calls. And in these moments, things may not go your way. To come out on top, it’s important to pull yourself together. That is exactly what No. 14 Cal women’s tennis did against No. 17 USC and No. 5 Pepperdine. The Bears...
Few rivalries run as deep as Cal versus Stanford. If there’s anything that will push the Bears to new heights, it’s lining up on the track next to Stanford students. This Friday and Saturday, Cal track and field will commute to Palo Alto for the Stanford Invitational. Throws.
UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The No. 6 UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team swept both its season series and its final home match over No. 14 UC Irvine in a 26-24, 25-19, 25-20 Friday night win. The Gauchos improve to 16-6 overall and 5-2 in Big West play while...
The taste of defeat is strong in the mouths of the Bears. From its recent run of disappointing results, including a dropped series against Oregon State and a loss to Saint Mary’s, Cal has been looking worse for wear. After losing the first game to No. 6 Oregon State...
All the driving, chipping and putting have paid off for three kids from Augusta who get to compete in their hometown in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday.
The Bears run hot and cold when it comes to their success on each event. But Saturday’s Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, or MPSF, championship might prove to offer just the right environment for the team to fall into a successful rhythm. No. 9 Cal will be returning to Stanford’s Burnham Pavilion for the fourth time this year to compete against the Cardinal, Oklahoma and Air Force.
Missouri gymnastics is bound for the NCAA semifinals in Fort Worth, Texas.
No. 11 Missouri edged No. 14 UCLA for second place in the Raleigh Regional Final on Saturday at North Carolina State University to advance along with No. 3 Michigan.
HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i women’s water polo team got a dominant senior night win 15-6 over UCSD at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex on Friday night. The Rainbow Wahine (13-5, 4-0) led wire-to-wire over the Tritons (17-9, 2-2), who head to Santa Barbara next. The ‘Bows had an explosive first half kickstarted by freshman utility […]
This hasn’t happened all season long.
For the second straight day, the Oregon baseball team struggled to score runs and UCLA was able to take the weekend series with a 4-3 win.
With the loss, the Ducks moved out of first place in the Pac-12 as they fall to 7-4 in league action and 18-9 overall. The defeat gives the Ducks their first league series loss and it’s the first time Oregon has a two-game losing steak since March 5th and 6th as UC Santa Barbara took the final two games of that series.
Arizona now sits on top of the Pac-12 standings...
When you think of Cal men’s soccer, you think of Kevin Grimes. After retiring in February, the now-former head coach left a gaping vacancy for the first time in 22 years. Enter Leonard Griffin. On Thursday, March 31, Jim Knowlton, Cal’s athletic director, announced Griffin’s hiring. The...
The University of Hawaii baseball team struggled offensively and defensively in an 8-4 loss at UC Santa Barbara on Friday evening. The Gauchos improve to 17-6 overall and 6-1 in Big West Conference play, while Hawaii drops to 8-15 overall and 2-5 in Big West games. All the latest sports...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Friday morning, the Garces Memorial High School boys soccer team was honored on the campus quad for their recent state championship win. Friends and family came out to celebrate, as State Assemblyman, Vince Fong, presented the team with certificates, and challenge coins. "The fact that...
