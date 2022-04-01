ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Cal women’s golf on its way to last regular season tournament

By Anahi Tabares
Daily Californian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGolf courses at times have rough patches, whether that’s an obvious hole with visible dirt or a yellow patch; these will always be there. Like a rough-looking golf course, the Cal women’s golf team is looking similar. The team has one last regular season tournament before the Pac-12 championships. As the...

PALO ALTO, CA
