Amazon Prime members can get an Xbox Series X right now

Amazon Prime members can get priority access for a new Xbox Series X. (Amazon)

Next generation consoles are always newsworthy because they come with new upgrades and capabilities. The new Xbox Series X is no exception, and Amazon is having an exclusive deal on this unparalleled console for Prime members only.

Simply put, this is the fastest, most powerful, and most capable Xbox ever made. So for less than $500, it’s a no-brainer to pick one up as soon as you can.

This console has an astounding 12 teraflops of processing power, which enables you to play just about any Xbox game ever made at 120 frames per second on the highest settings possible, including 4K. Note that I said just about any Xbox game ever made — that’s because the Series X has backwards compatibility over the last four generations of Xbox, so you can play all of your favorites.

While playing some older games is great, I’m sure you’ll also want to take advantage of what this console can really do with new games on ultra-high graphics settings. To do so, you should consider signing up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is on sale right now for just $1 for your first month.

Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to hundreds of games, including the most popular new releases on the market. All you have to do is subscribe and then you can download whatever games you want to play. The library is constantly updated with new games and new releases, so you’ll always have something to play for one low monthly cost.

So if you’re an Amazon Prime member, head over to the site and take advantage of this deal before anyone else can. And if you’re not an Amazon Prime member, now’s not a bad time to join .