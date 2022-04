UNION — Capping off a storybook ending to the season, the Union girls basketball team hauled in high marks in the postseason awards. On the heels of leading the team to a 2A state championship, seniors Callie Glenn and Audrey Wells earned spots on the all-state teams — Glenn earned player of the year honors and Wells was selected to the second team. Head coach Jordan Klebaum-Johnston was named 2A coach of the year after guiding Union to the program’s first state championship.

UNION, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO