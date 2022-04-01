UPDATE: Abilene suspect accused in series of bank robberies across multiple states
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect recently apprehended after a bank robbery in Abilene...www.myhighplains.com
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect recently apprehended after a bank robbery in Abilene...www.myhighplains.com
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0