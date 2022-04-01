ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

UPDATE: Abilene suspect accused in series of bank robberies across multiple states

By Erica Garner
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect recently apprehended after a bank robbery in Abilene...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Suspect in Savannah bank robbery captured, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Savannah say they've captured the man responsible for robbing a bank earlier this month. Omar Maurice Lockhart, 34, faces several charges in connection to the March 7 robbery of the Synovus Bank, on the 4000 block of Paulsen Street.
SAVANNAH, GA
WLBT

Man accused of multiple credit card frauds across the City of Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland police need your help identifying a man accused of multiple credit card frauds across the city. All the crimes happened earlier this month. You can call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or Ridgeland police at (601) 856-5210 with any information. Want more WLBT news in...
RIDGELAND, MS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police arrest bank robbery suspect

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police arrested a suspect in a stateline bank robbery. Police were called to Advia Credit Union, 746 4th St., just after noon on Tuesday. A suspect reportedly walked up to a teller with a note demanding money. The suspect got the cash and ran away from the scene. No one […]
BELOIT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
WILX-TV

2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two women were given prison sentences following convictions for $1.2 million in food stamp fraud. Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud, reported by KWTX. U.S. District...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robberies#Bank Robbery#Ktab#Chase Bank
Complex

Ex-Roommate Arrested, Charged With Murder 15 Years After North Dakota College Student Was Stabbed to Death

Nearly 15 years after the murder of 18-year-old college student Anita Knutson in North Dakota, police have announced the arrest of a former roommate. Nichole Rice was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the 2007 stabbing death of the Minot State University student, per a regional report from the Minot Daily News. Per the report, the 34-year-old’s arrest took place at Minot Air Force Base, where she worked in a civilian employee capacity.
MINOT, ND
CBS News

Man accidentally shoots pregnant teen to death in car while "playing with" handgun in Louisiana

A suspect has been arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a pregnant 17-year-old inside of a moving car, sheriff's officials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said. WAFB-TV reports Chad Blackard, 23, was booked in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Karrington Smith, according to Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Blackard faces several charges, including negligent homicide, third-degree feticide and illegal use of weapons.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times Daily

Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man suspected of stalking and shooting homeless people asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington was arrested early Tuesday. Police said at least two people were killed and three others wounded in the attacks. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
HOMELESS
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy