Charlotte, NC

Photos show storm damage southeast of Charlotte

WRAL
 1 day ago

KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body found in Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD responded to a report of a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River around 10:30 a.m. this morning near the 0000 block of Harnett St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in the river. At this time, the death does not appear to be...
The Weather Channel

Here Are Your Odds of Being Hit By a Tornado

Have you ever wondered about the odds you'll experience a tornado in your area in any given year? A number of studies over the past few decades have attempted to quantify your tornado risk. If you simply examined a map of all United States tornado tracks, you might conclude your...
country1037fm.com

Good News North Carolina, Gas Relief Stimulus Money Could Come Soon

With gas prices soaring and poised to stay about $4 a gallon for the near future Congress is searching to provide some help. Democrats in the House have introduced multiple proposed bills with the intent of sending gas relief stimulus money to Americans. The plans are slightly reminiscent of 2021’s proposal which sent $1,400 stimulus checks to many individuals.
cbs17

Tornado warning in effect in Wake, Durham, Franklin, Granville counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Parts of Wake, Durham, Franklin, and Granville counties are under a tornado warning until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, weather officials announced. According to the National Weather Service, at 3:48 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Raleigh-Durham International Airport. It was moving northeast at 30 mph.
KCEN TV NBC 6

Storm damage in Jarrell, Texas

Strong storms swept through Central Texas Monday afternoon and brought damaging winds, including a tornado confirmed in Round Rock.
WSFA

Trees down, storm damage, flooding in West Alabama

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County Sheriff’s Office deputies confirmed structural damage and trees down across the county during storms Tuesday night on March 22, 2022. Trees also fell throughout Tuscaloosa County. Nick Lolley, Tuscaloosa County EMA Director, said McFarland Blvd at mile marker 58 was flooded and...
