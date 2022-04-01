Camp Fire West Texas will present Trout Fishing in America Family Concert at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Yucca Theatre, 208 N. Colorado St., Midland.

Trout presents music for people who take their fun seriously.

Tickets are $5 each and available at the Camp Fire office. Proceeds will go to benefit Camp Fire West Texas Council programs in Greenwood and Odessa.

For tickets or information, call the Camp Fire office at 432-570-4144 or visit campfirewtx.org.