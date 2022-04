I have a complicated relationship with foundation—a tugging back-and-forth, love-hate kind of thing. On one hand, I love the way it can disguise my rosacea, even out my skin tone, and give my complexion a certain luminosity. On the other hand, I hate the way it can feel tacky, look powdery, and exacerbate my pores and fine lines. It's for these reasons that I often remove a fresh coat of foundation halfway through the day. If I decide it looks too apparent or focus falls on the makeup rather than my skin, I wipe it away. The only way it stays is if it looks almost undetectable and gives a my-skin-but-better effect.

