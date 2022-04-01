‘The Defendant Teaching Children Was Like an Alcoholic Going to a Bar’: Ex-High School Teacher Gets Two Decades in Prison for Preying on Young Girls

In early February, we reported that 44-year-old Pam “P” Moses was sentenced to six years in prison for registering to vote while she was on probation. She didn’t think she was on probation and had an official certificate that backed her assumption that her probation had ended. But in Shelby County, Tennessee, that didn’t matter. In Shelby County, a Black woman was sentenced to six years in prison over what ultimately amounted to a clerical error.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 23 DAYS AGO