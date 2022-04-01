ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladysmith, WI

‘The Defendant Teaching Children Was Like an Alcoholic Going to a Bar’: Ex-High School Teacher Gets Two Decades in Prison for Preying on Young Girls

By Matt Naham
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A 35-year-old former high school teacher in Ladysmith, Wisconsin was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Friday for his sexually predatory crimes against young 13-year-old and 11-year-old girls. McKenzie Johnson entered into a plea agreement in December 2021 to child pornography production and possession offenses which prosecutors said involved...

lawandcrime.com

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

