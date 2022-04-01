Richard Howard, acclaimed poet-translator, dies at 92

What is it exactly about The Wolseley, that glorious restaurant on Piccadilly? The food is always reliably good, but there are more daring and note-worthy menus in the capital, flashier and more transcendent chefs. (‘Everything is 8/10’ and ‘fully knowable’, judges Giles Coren, who takes the veal Holstein and a glass of Riesling.) And there are older and more storied establishments – like Rules, say, or Wiltons, just around the corner. Despite the sort of mental trompe l’oeil that makes you assume it’s been here since the primordial swamps, the place only opened in 2003, and was a Chinese restaurant, a Barclays bank, and the eponymous Wolseley car showroom before that. None of which quite explains the anguish of the chattering classes when word got round that The Wolseley and the rest of the Corbin & King empire – with seven restaurants in London under the same gilded umbrella – might be in financial hot water. Remember the outpouring of public emoting when Notre-Dame caught fire, and everyone leapt to support it? This was a bit like that, only with extra schnitzel.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO