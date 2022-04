LEOMINSTER (CBS) — The remains of a Marine Captain from Leominster who was killed overseas returned to Massachusetts Saturday afternoon. Twenty-seven-year-old Ross Reynolds was one of four service members who died last month when an aircraft crashed during a NATO drill in Norway. Capt. Reynolds’ body arrived at Logan Airport and then a procession escorted him to his hometown of Leominster. “It’s a tragedy that this happened, but hopefully they know by seeing us here and we support them for the sacrifice they made,” one attendee of the procession said. Two fire trucks draped the American flag over Electric Avenue as the procession...

LEOMINSTER, MA ・ 52 MINUTES AGO