TL;DW: A WrestleMania 38 Guide

By Trevor S
 1 day ago
With so much pro-wrestling content these days it's hard to keep track of everything that's going on right now in the world of professional wrestling. So whether you're a hardcore, casual or lapsed fan, we're here to help you get caught up with all of the action!. Wrestlemania 38...

ComicBook

WWE's Becky Lynch Reveals Her New Look After Bianca Belair Attack

Becky Lynch has a brand new look, and it's all thanks to Bianca Belair. Lynch tried to cut Belair's hair during a previous attack, so Belair returned the favor on this week's Monday Night Raw. She brought in scissors and started cutting away at Lynch's hair after she was stunned on the mat, and Lynch was beside herself after seeing her hair on the mat. Belair told her that's what happens when you try and mess with her hair, and now Lynch has revealed her brand new look after having to get her hair fixed and styled after the attack. As for how it looks, it's actually pretty damn cool.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE WrestleMania 38 Predictions: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar III, Cody Rhodes, Steve Austin's Return

WrestleMania 38 has finally arrived! WWE has loaded up the top of its annual card with the biggest match it can possibly produce with its current roster as Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will clash in a Winner Take All Unification match. Over in the Women's Division Ronda Rousey has returned and is attempting to become champion once again by taking on SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair while Bianca Belair is attempting to finally get revenge on Becky Lynch for stealing her title back at SummerSlam. The show also promises to feature quite a few celebrities in matches — Logan Paul, Pat McAfee and Johnny Knoxville are all on the card — as well as a few possible surprises such as the arrival of former All Elite Wrestling star Cody Rhodes.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Teases Multiple Mystery Opponents For WrestleMania 38

Seth Rollins has teased the likes of Veer, Shane McMahon, Mustafa Ali, John Cena, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam and Scott Steiner as his potential opponents this Saturday at WrestleMania 38. It is being widely reported that Cody Rhodes will be the mystery opponent who answers Rollins’ challenge....
WWE
Wrestling World

Raw: Brock Lesnar issues final warning to Roman Reigns

RK-Bro vs Usos As you have understood by now, in this episode many Superstars of the two different brands have crossed paths and here we see the two couples who bring to life the belt of tag team champions for their respective brands, clashing in a match, with Rick Boogs and Nakamura on board ring to assist.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE had a big angle ready for Raw

In recent weeks, within the world of wrestling there has been nothing but a few topics: Wrestlemania, Stone Cold Steve Austin who could return to fight right at Wrestlemania and Cody Rhodes returning to WWE. After seeing important athletes leave the card of the most awaited event of the year, such as Big E who was ousted from the Showcase of the Immortals due to the double cervical fracture remedied at Smackdown last March 11, several other athletes could be instead added to the event card, surprisingly or not quite.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook

WWE SuperCard Reveals WrestleMania 38 Card Tier and New Modes

It's WrestleMania week, and WWE SuperCard is getting in on all the fun with the reveal of its latest tier and a host of new modes. The popular mobile game is introducing its latest card tier, and it's fittingly the WrestleMania 38 card tier, which includes more than 70 new cards. They even revealed a first look at the new cards for Roman Reigns, Bayley, and Randy Orton, and the set will also include Charlotte Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ronda Rousey, AJ Styles, The Undertaker, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, and more. There are also new modes coming to the game, including a Tag Team and Money in the Bank Takeover mode, so you'll be staying busy for some time to come.
WWE
97.9 WGRD

So Here’s Why Magic Johnson Was In Town Thursday

He never did take me up on my offer for a rematch, but Magic Johnson wowed some folks in town on Thursday. Earlier this week, I wondered why Magic Johnson's private jet had landed at Gerald R. Ford Airport. A couple of people messaged me with some ideas, but none of them were correct.
NBA
mmanews.com

Archives: UFC Says Ronda Rousey Does Not Have A WWE Deal (2015)

Tonight, Ronda Rousey will appear at WWE Wrestlemania when she challenges Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Rousey has already been a WWE champion and has made quite a name for herself in the colorful world of professional wrestling. However, seven years ago, after appearing at Wrestlemania 31,...
UFC
ComicBook

WWE's Becky Lynch Says Charlotte and Ronda Match Main Eventing WrestleMania Would Be 'Token Gesture'

Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 against Bianca Belair, a story that's been building ever since last year's SummerSlam. That event delivers a major shock as Lynch returned and defeated Belair in a heel-like move in around 30 seconds. Ever since they've been going back and forth and keeping the feud alive and now it all leads to this match. In a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Lynch was asked how she feels about Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey's match going on after their match, and regardless of where on the card they end up, Lynch doesn't feel like it will stack up to her match. And if it's the main event, she feels it will only be a token gesture.
WWE
Grand Rapids, MI
