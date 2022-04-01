Clark Art Talk On 18th French Engraving Drawing

Click here to read the full article. Two artifacts stolen nearly 30 years ago from a temple in Nepal were repatriated in a ceremony Friday at the Nepalese embassy in London.
The 16th-century carved wooden Torana, a ceremonial gateway, and the 17th-century stone statue of a kneeling devotee were both taken from sacred sites near Kathmandu, said detective superintendent John Roch of the London Metropolitan police at the handover, which was attended by the Nepalese ambassador Gyan Chandra Acharya.
In a statement, both parties expressed “their willingness to work closely and promote the collaborative efforts for the preservation of cultural heritage.”
The artifacts...
Comments / 0