Music

Lavinia Meijer (feat. Iggy Pop), 'Mom & Dad'

By Tom Huizenga
 1 day ago

"Mom and dad are really gone," Iggy Pop repeats, with the graveled voice of experience, in his poem of love, loss and regret, set to music by the Amsterdam-based harpist and composer Lavinia Meijer. Even if your parents are both still alive (I'm...

