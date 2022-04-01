ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WATCH: State Economist Corey Miller discusses Medicaid expansion

By Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eEzlr_0ewc5aLt00

Senior political reporter Bobby Harrison sat down with State Economist Corey Miller to talk about Medicaid expansion at the third and final Mississippi in the Know: Legislative Breakfast on Thursday, March 24. Miller, alongside Senior Economist at the Mississippi Institution for Higher Learning Sondra Collins, has recently published a study from the University Research Center analyzing the effects of Medicaid expansion on the state.

Watch the full conversation:

Editor-at-large Marshall Ramsey took the stage during the conversation to complete a live drawing that referenced the role Miller’s research has played in the tense 2022 legislative session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08bLOb_0ewc5aLt00

Watch the previous conversations

Thank you to our sponsor:

Explore more Mississippi Today events.

We want to hear from you!

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

Ex-Ohio Gov. Kasich among out-of-state speakers on Medicaid

North Carolina legislators weighing whether to expand Medicaid are getting advice from people who understand how it's been done in Republican-leaning or closely divided states. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich heads a lineup of out-of-state speakers for a General Assembly study committee meeting on Tuesday in Raleigh. Kasich helped get...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
Mississippi Today

State moves to block communication between feds and local mental health staff

In November, attorneys from the Department of Justice reached out to staff at Mississippi’s Community Mental Health Centers, which serve as regional hubs for mental health resources and treatment. A federal judge had recently approved a remedial plan calling for the Department to oversee the state’s efforts to expand mental health services at the local level, years after the Department first sued Mississippi over its practice of institutionalizing people with mental illnesses.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Expansion#State#Creative Commons
Mississippi Today

Bill that seeks to ban CRT signed into law

Despite widespread opposition from Black lawmakers, civil rights organizations, and educators across the state, on Monday Gov. Tate Reeves signed into law Senate Bill 2113, legislation that seeks to ban the teaching of critical race theory in Mississippi’s K-12 schools, colleges and universities. In a three-minute video, Reeves claimed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Speaker Philip Gunn is holding $1.8 billion hostage — and could give Gov. Tate Reeves a big win

Note: This analysis first published in Mississippi Today’s weekly legislative newsletter. Subscribe to our free newsletter for exclusive early access to weekly analyses. Speaker of the House Philip Gunn is still privately telling donors and political advisers he’s considering a 2023 run for governor against Republican incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Medicaid coverage helped this Mississippi mom fight postpartum depression. Now, she’s set to lose it.

A few weeks after Courtney Darby gave birth to her daughter Deysha, she got a letter in the mail notifying her that she would soon lose her health insurance through Medicaid. Deysha, born in December 2008, was Darby’s first baby, and she was still wondering when she would feel normal again. She wanted to ask her doctor about the back pain that lingered and the nagging worry that she was doing everything wrong.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

As Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana, business hopefuls shut out

Mississippians hoping to start medical marijuana businesses are up against a new obstacle: city aldermen. Despite voters overwhelmingly passing Initiative 65 to create a medical marijuan program in November 2020, the state supreme court struck it down on constitutional technicality. After months of uncertainty, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act into law in February 2022. Now, some local business people hoping to get a foothold in the industry are being blocked by their elected officials.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Mississippi Today

Marshall Ramsey: Meeting the Beast

I know, I know — gub’ment is bad, right? Well, gub’ment makes up the people and services that we depend on daily. It is our neighbors, friends and family. So removing 1/3 of the revenue out of the state budget doesn’t seem like such a hot idea. I’ve never believed that government is the answer. But I definitely believe starving the one we have isn’t either.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
K945

Louisiana is 1 Step Closer to Building Huge Wind Farm in the Gulf

Alternative energy has taken a major step in the planning of a huge facility to harness the power of Earth's most plentiful resource: Wind. According to a report from the Center Square, a major legal move was made this week that could make way for plans to build a huge wind farm just off of the coast of Louisiana. The House Committee on Natural Resources and Environment cast a unanimous vote to approve House Bill 165 earlier this week.
LOUISIANA STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Stories: Ki Harris

In this episode of Mississippi Stories, Mississippi Today Editor-at-Large sits down with Ki Harris, the Executive Director for the Freedom Project Network. Ki knew he wanted to give back the moment his diploma hit his hand. That meant he would teach and the Atlanta-native ended up teaching in the Mississippi Delta thanks to Teach For America. Coach Ki, as he was known to his football players and English students quickly learned his students were hungry to learn.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CharlotteObserver.com

Governor who expanded Medicaid in a red state pushes it in NC as GOP resistance thaws

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich made an impassioned plea to North Carolina lawmakers to expand Medicaid, making an explicitly moral case for increasing access to health care. Kasich, a Republican who also served in the U.S. House and ran for president in 2016, spoke via video Tuesday afternoon to a legislative committee studying health care access and Medicaid expansion.
RALEIGH, NC
WFAE

North Carolina lawmakers hear support for Medicaid expansion

Lawmakers from a bipartisan committee formed to consider the possibility of Medicaid expansion had a lesson in numbers a week ago when they met for their second meeting. Millions and billions of state and federal dollars that could be saved or put to other uses by extending the benefit to some 500,000 North Carolinians who could qualify for the health care coverage if North Carolina took the same action 38 other states have.
HEALTH
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy