ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Missoula County beams after GOP recount sinks allegations of ballot discrepancies

By Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
KPAX
KPAX
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qbhwe_0ewc5F0k00

MISSOULA - Missoula County praised its election staff on Thursday after a paid recount of signature envelopes submitted during the 2020 General Election found that a private group’s allegations of election fraud were unfounded.

According to the Missoula County Elections Office, the recount conducted this week and funded by the local Republic Central Committee found a 0.09% difference from the 71,924 affirmation envelopes counted by the county in November 2020.

The recount found 71,853 affirmation envelopes, representing a discrepancy of just 71 envelopes.

“Hopefully this puts to rest Rep. (Brad) Tschida’s specious and mean-spirited allegations that he’s been propagating, and we can move on from this,” Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said Thursday.

More than a year ago, Tschida led a group of citizens in alleging widespread voting discrepancies . The group claimed that it had uncovered a difference of 4,600 envelopes in Missoula’s 2020 election after performing its own hand count.

Tschida, a Republican, alluded to the discrepancy when arguing in favor of changes to state election laws during the 2021 legislative session. It also prompted several other Republican lawmakers to demand an investigation into statewide elections.

Looking to put the issue to rest, Missoula’s Republican Central Committee paid to have election officials recount those same affirmation envelopes. The results, reported this week, didn’t support Tschida’s claims.

“What this all boils down to is that Montana’s elections are safe and secure,” Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman told the Associated Press this week.

With the matter apparently settled, Missoula County on Thursday approved a letter to Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen notifying her of the results. The county also planned to send a link and supporting documentation to Jacobson “in case she’s interested.”

“As you know, this is a typical margin of error for elections,” the county told Jacobson in its letter. “It also mirrors the margin of error Missoula County reported in the canvass of the 2020 general election, which your predecessor’s office certified. We hope the result of this request helps ease concerns among voters and elected officials and reaffirms that Montana’s elections are accurate, safe and secure.”

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
KPAX
KPAX

4K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

785K+

Views

Follow KPAX and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Elections
County
Missoula County, MT
State
Montana State
Missoula County, MT
Government
Missoula County, MT
Elections
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Beams#Discrepancy#Sinks#Election Fraud#Gop
Daily Mail

Biden vows to VETO the Senate after it voted to get rid of mask mandates on planes, trains and buses: Eight Democrats backed ending rules after more than two years

President Biden promised he would veto legislation passed by the Senate that would undo a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) health order mandating masks on public transit and in transportation hubs. The Senate voted 57-40 to go against the Biden administration's recommendations, with eight Democrats siding with all Republicans but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WWEEK

One of These Republicans Could Actually Be Your Next Governor

One Thursday evening in February, hundreds of maskless Republicans packed into The River Church, a nondenominational evangelical house of worship located in a Salem strip mall. While all the leading GOP candidates for governor were there, pitching an alternative to four decades of Democratic rule in Oregon, it wasn’t your...
OREGON STATE
AOL Corp

'Revenge': Georgia GOP primaries test Trump's power, voter fraud lie

Georgia was Donald Trump’s narrowest loss in 2020, and it is his biggest target in 2022. More so than in any other state, Trump has dived into politics in Georgia by encouraging and selecting a slate of six loyal candidates to run for offices at the top of the ballot in this year's midterm elections, some of whom are challenging members of his own party and all of whom are dedicated to the baseless proposition that the last election was stolen from him in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
KPAX

KPAX

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy