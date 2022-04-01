I’m a property expert – the things in your garden that could add £15k onto the value of your home, from patios to lawns

EVERYONE dreams of having a home with a lush garden.

Outdoor space ranks pretty high when people talk about desired features in a property.

Balancing out grassy areas and patio space is the key Credit: Getty

Despite us Brits only spending time in our gardens for a few weeks a year when the sun shines, we all want a relaxing outdoor space.

Expert Jonathan Rolande revealed that failing to look after your garden could slash roughly £5,000 from your home's value.

But if your outdoor area is kept looking lush, it could add a whopping £15,000.

“Not only will a garden in need of some TLC knock around £5,000 off the asking price of a property but it can also impact saleability, meaning a property could remain unsold for much longer.”

He's not the only pro that agrees that your focus should be outside when selling your home.

Property pro Laura said that there are three main things potential buyers look for in a garden.

The first thing is a smart looking patio area where they can lounge and dine outside during the warmer summer months.

A healthy lawn is also important, especially for buyers with kids, who desire somewhere for them to play safely.

“Zoning can be a great way to maximise your space and make use of any shady corners that could otherwise be underutilised," she says.

“While your patio will always tend to be close to your home, a more relaxed seating area with a fire pit elsewhere in your garden will provide a great spot for more informal socialising."

She adds that a patio area "can easily make your garden a much more usable space.”

“When arranging viewings, it’s really important to make sure the outside of your home is given the same care and attention you would give the interior.

Giving your outdoor space the same attention as the inside is vital when it comes to house viewings.

“Be sure to sweep your patio, remove any weeds that have sprung up and try to avoid having your washing hanging outside to try," Lara said.

But it doesn't end there, Jonathan shared that a bit of styling can go a long way.

“If a buyer can imagine sipping on a cool drink in your garden or enjoying time as a family, it can add thousands to what they are willing to pay for the property.”