Norovirus surge warning as experts say hand sanitiser won’t kill bug – the 6 signs to watch for

By Ellie Cambridge
 2 days ago
NOROVIRUS cases have started to creep up in the UK, with experts warning hand sanitiser won't stop the spread.

The winter vomiting bug is a little later in its season than usual, but was kept at bay with Covid restrictions.

Norovirus cases have started to creep up again in the UK Credit: Getty - Contributor

Now that Brits are free to mingle much more, germs are cropping up again.

Schools and care homes often see the worst of the outbreaks, which can then spread fast within families.

Parents have been told to act fast if they see any symptoms, avoid mixing and to use soap and water - as sanitiser does not kill this virus.

The UK Health Security Agency monitors outbreaks, and has warned Brits to be vigilant as the nasty bug spreads.

Lesley Larkin, Surveillance Lead, Gastrointestinal Infections and Food Safety, UK Health Security Agency said: "As pandemic restrictions were lifted and now people have begun to mix more, norovirus outbreaks have started to increase.

"Symptoms include sudden onset of nausea, projectile vomiting and diarrhoea but can also include a high temperature, abdominal pain and aching limbs.

“Stay at home if you are experiencing norovirus symptoms and do not return to work or send children to school or nursery until 48 hours after symptoms have cleared.

"If you catch this bug, it is important to drink water to avoid dehydration and do not to visit elderly relatives, especially in care homes or hospital while unwell.

"Hand washing is key to help stop the spread of this bug, but unlike for Covid-19 alcohol hand sanitisers do not kill off norovirus, so soap and warm water is best.”

If you are showing symptoms try to avoid seeing your GP, but make an appointment on the phone if you are concerned.

It can spread quickly through contact with infected patients or contaminated surfaces, but usually passes in a couple of days.

Flu is also on the rise, after not picking up yet this winter due to Covid restrictions.

Cases are still relatively low, compared to the highs we were used to pre-pandemic, but have increased in the last week.

Dr Conall Watson, Consultant Epidemiologist for the UK Health Security Agency, said: “While flu levels are currently low, some indicators have shown increases in recent weeks as more people return to workplaces and mix together more freely.

"Just as with Covid-19, hand washing plays an important role in keeping flu at bay.

"If you feel unwell with cold and flu-like symptoms, it’s advisable to avoid visiting vulnerable relatives and friends, and to take other measures to prevent spread, such as working from home until feeling better, if you can.”

