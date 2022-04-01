ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, IN

DNR: Timber thefts on the rise, investigation nets five arrests in Northwest Indiana

By Jeff Wiehe
 1 day ago

MEDARYVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation officers arrested five people in connection to a timber theft investigation in Pulaski County this week.

And with lumber prices on the rise throughout the country, there is also spike in people making attempts at stealing timber and wood, too, according to Department of Natural Resources officials.

“We are seeing an increase in thefts, yes,” said Indiana Conservation Officer Tyler Brock. “We’re seeing people stealing it from both public and private properties.”

Labor and lumber both still in high demand

The latest case stems from a landowner in Medaryville claiming timber had been stolen from his or her property. During a traffic stop Tuesday, a police officer spotted what might have been some of that stolen timber.

An ensuing investigation by the Department of Natural Resources and the Pulaski Sheriff’s and Medaryville Police departments linked five people arrested to those thefts. They were taken into custody Thursday and identified as:

  • Jeremiah Schwanke, 36, of Wheatfield
  • Larissa Schwanke, 29, of Wheatfield
  • Richard Schwanke, 31, of San Pierre
  • Kristyn Hickman, 32, of San Pierre

Lumber prices have been on a steady rise in recent years, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine has done them no favors, creating what seems like a constant volatility in the lumber market, according to experts.

States across the country have seen a rise in timber thefts as the price of lumber has risen. Sometimes it’s stolen off private property where people don’t think the landowner is around; other times it happens straight out of public property, according to Brock.

“These trees are someone’s property, and people don’t always realize the value of these trees,” Brock said. “It can add up to some serious felony charges.”

Indiana Conservation officers encourage landowners and potential timber sellers to use the website INForestryX.com as a resource to check up-to-date information on Certified Forestry Consultants, Licensed Timber Buyers and Registered Timber Agents.

The website is managed by the DNR’s Division of Forestry.

The DNR’s Law Enforcement division also recommends that landowners who are prospective timber sellers work only with licensed and bonded timber buyers and that they secure written contracts for all timber transactions.

