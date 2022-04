When Porsche tested its new GTP/LMDh car at Circuit de Catalunya near Barcelona, Spain, it did so with the utmost secrecy. However, there were a number of very interested parties watching quite closely. In the back of the as-yet-to-be-named prototype that will be raced in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship by Team Penske was the first example of the spec energy recovery system (ERS) unit that will be in all the cars in the new formula.

