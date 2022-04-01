Q&A: The Inspiration Behind Shey Rivera Rios’ Innovative AntigonX

The Academy Awards air this Sunday night on ABC, and after two years of pandemic, the ceremony and surrounding fanfare in Hollywood where it’s held, is actually starting to generate excitement again. After foregoing hosts the past three years, this year’s ceremony offers three sure-to-be entertaining ladies helming the show: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. Maybe more so than past years, the best picture nominated films (Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story and King Richard) are all deserving of praise, and thanks to streaming, most of us have seen them. We don’t do winner predictions, but here’s something we will predict: the fashion on attendees will be fiercer than ever! As the pandemic numbers stay steady in the U.S. and we all start to venture out, many want to have fun with frocks and suits again, and celebrities have the money, stylists and designer relationships to do it to the max. Fashion and costuming were a big reason why 2021 movies were so enjoyable to begin with thanks to this year’s Oscar-nominated designers, and we think their pizzazz will be reflected on the red carpet and the Dolby stage.

