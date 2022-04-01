ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windshield shatters during Delta flight from Salt Lake City to D.C.

By Kiah Armstrong, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – A flight heading from Salt Lake City to Washington D.C. had to be diverted Thursday due to a shattered windshield.

Passengers aboard the flight say the plane made an unexpected landing in Denver due to the incident.

“We were on our way to the ACC meeting when it was announced that we would need to make an unplanned landing in Denver because the windshield cracked,” wrote passenger Kirk Knowlton in a tweet. “Apparently, it was spontaneous. Fortunately, we landed safely and are about to get back in air. We are grateful for safe flights.”

In a statement, Delta confirmed the unscheduled landing.

“Delta flight 760 from Salt Lake City to Washington D.C. experienced a maintenance issue mid-flight. Out of an abundance of caution, the flight crew diverted into Denver and the plane landed routinely. Our team worked quickly to accommodate customers on a new plane, and we sincerely apologize for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”

Delta says the 198 passengers on board were flown to D.C. on a new plane.

