Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin railed against Republican senators’ questioning of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during last week’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing as parroting QAnon talking points.Mr Durbin, who also serves as Senate majority whip, made the remarks on Tuesday when discussing Ms Jackson’s confirmation hearing during Democrats’ weekly press conference. He was quick to add that most Republicans conducted themselves properly.“The majority of the Republican senators, I thought, handled it properly and did it in a professional way consistent with the aspiration she has to serve on the highest court in the land,” he said. “Three or four...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO