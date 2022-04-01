The Best Shampoos for Men’s Curly Hair [ photo ]

Some men simply require a specialty shampoo, especially if their hair is curly, wavy, thinning, or oily.

Not only are our picks smoothing, but they prevent frizziness and give you more volume. Some combine 2-in-1 shampooing and conditioning to save you extra time.

If you are seeking the best shampoos for men’s curly hair, the best place to begin is with the following list of premium shampoos.

1. Blu Atlas Shampoo

Blu Atlas is the hottest all-natural men’s skincare brand on the market. This New York brand’s shampoo is number one among the best men’s shampoos for curly hair because of its organic compounds and moisturizers—all of which define curls and enliven the looks of a man’s hair.

Dermatologist-formulated and free of parabens, sulfates, and fragrances that dry out your hair, the formula is ideal for the curly-haired gentleman. Available by subscription, this shampoo prevents oil buildup and strengthens the hair using top-shelf ingredients such as aloe vera and jojoba protein.

Just a quarter-sized amount is all that you need for cleaning, lathering, and rinsing. Use this shampoo daily for maximum results.

2. Kiehl’s | Amino Acid Shampoo

If your hair is dry and your scalp is flaky from time to time, this Kiehl’s shampoo is made for you. It maintains your scalp’s health by moisturizing it while smoothing hair cuticles. This will prevent your scalp and hair from getting too dry, allowing your locks to thrive and grow over time.

This shampoo’s distinctive ingredient is coconut oil—a component included with other masculine-friendly and spicy ingredients in this popular men’s cleansing shampoo.

3. Tea Tree Special Shampoo | Paul Mitchell

If you have oily skin as well as curly hair, you need to buy this invigorating shampoo. The ingredients in the product include tea tree oil, peppermint, and lavender to refresh your scalp and leave your mane shiny. An invigorating peppermint fragrance is added to keep your hair smelling delicious all day.

Users like the shampoo as it does not leave a sticky residue, and instead softens and moisturizes the hair. Squeeze the shampoo onto your hand and you will immediately note its thickness. The shampoo lathers well and rinses squeaky clean. You can skip the conditioner every now and then to add some bounce and volume to your strands.

Not only does this shampoo effectively clean curly hair, it is also color-safe, allowing you to color your hair and enhance its looks and softness with this Paul Mitchell salon-approved brand.

4. TREsemme | Flawless Curls Shampoo

It has been nearly 75 years since TRESemmé began its mission to make men and women look and feel like they just walked out of the salon.

When used as directed, this award-winning shampoo deep-cleanses the hair while infusing it with body and bounce. It gently washes your hair without depriving it of its natural oils, resulting in a healthier-looking appearance. Curl-enhancing polymers in this TRESemmé shampoo aid in defining bouncy curly hair. For all-day frizz control, your curls are given an immediate moisture boost thanks to this conditioning formula’s thicker lather.

TRESemmé is a standby shampoo you can use anytime. Because it is affordably priced, you can switch it out with higher-priced shampoos to make them last longer. It should be your go-to shampoo for hydration and for keeping those frizzies under control.

5. OGX | Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo

If you are looking for softer and shinier hair, OGX offers their best-selling Argan Oil of Morocco shampoo. This shampoo is popular among men and women alike for its ultra-hydrating formula.

Argan Oil is renowned for its amazing ability to moisturize both the hair follicles and scalp, allowing you to care for your hair and even stop hair loss dead in its tracks. It is also excellent for men with curly hair as it minimizes frizz and keeps curls manageable. Another benefit of using this OGX product is that it contains silk proteins. These are excellent at repairing hair shafts and preventing split ends and breakage and can help you maintain thick, luscious hair. When you use this shampoo, you will immediately notice that it adds definition to your curls, controlling them and smoothing them out. After just a few washes, your hair will be smoother, shinier, and noticeably healthier.

6. Maximilian | Passion Fruit Black Seed Oil Shampoo

Use this Maximilian product for tangle-free, silky hair. In addition to eliminating dandruff and flakiness, the shampoo’s special recipe prevents hair loss as well.

The health of your hair is directly linked to the health of your scalp. While moisturizers soften and shine your hair so it looks vibrant and healthy, the cleansers in the formula volumize curly hair without causing damage. If you need a shampoo for routine care, this is the product to pick.

Added moisturizers in the shampoo include maracuja, black seed oil, and sweet almond essential oil. Just a small amount of this shampoo and detangler is all that you need. This cruelty-free shampoo is devoid of harmful paraben, silicone, and gluten, all of which can damage hair cuticles over time. Keep this shampoo on your shelf if you need to hydrate your curly hair and give it extra shine.

7. L’Oreal Paris | EverCurl HydraCharge Shampoo

The coconut oil in this top-of-the-line brand shampoo nourishes and hydrates your curly locks, giving them extra definition and shine. Besides benefiting curly hair, you can also use this shampoo on color-treated hair. The scent, while not overpowering, softly lingers in the hair. Plus, the formula lathers well and revitalizes the scalp.

If your strands look puny, give them a lift and extra thickness by using this excellent product. L’Oreal has always been a leading hair care company, known for its excellent products that style, cleanse, and treat the hair.

8. Luseta | Curl Enhancing Coconut Oil Shampoo

This coconut-based cleanser by Luseta gets rid of split ends and prevents breakage. Because of its coconut oil infusion, the shampoo absorbs into hair shafts for next-level hydration and protection. As a result, your curls are revived and look glossy and healthy. Regardless of your hair type, coconut oil is beneficial for the skin, scalp, and hair. It relieves scalp conditions related to dryness and flaking.

This curl-enriching formula is as gentle as it is effective. Not only does the shampoo thicken the hair, it creates a luster with its pro-vitamin and fat-based formula. The coconut oil in the product contains vitamins B1, B5, and B6, C, and E along with beneficial fatty acids. The rosemary leaf oil stimulates hair growth and fullness, and also slows down the premature graying of curly hair. For a safe pick, go with Luseta.

9. Kerastase | Bain Hydration Douceur Shampoo

This curly hair shampoo is designed to nourish, hydrate, and protect curly locks. It is specially made for thicker and coarse-textured hair that could use a boost in sheen and silkiness.

Made with manuka honey and ceramide, the formula employs UV filters to protect the hair from the sun and the outside elements. Added nutrients, vitamins, and natural oils seal cuticles—getting rid of frizz without weighing your hair down. The shampoo has a pH level of 6 to keep your hair shiny and moisturized. If you have unruly or over-processed hair, this is your go-to shampoo. As a bonus, this exceptional product is made in the USA.

10. Brickell | Daily Strengthening Shampoo

Brickell has always been a men’s brand, and men with curly hair can certainly use its products. Not only will this Daily Strengthening Shampoo make your curls look fuller and thicker, it will also revitalize your hair, giving it additional shine. The organic shampoo is formulated with organic compounds, including vitamin E, peppermint oil, tea tree oil, hydrolyzed protein, and amino acids.

Have scalp irritation? No worries. This high-quality cleanser relieves itchiness, stops dandruff, and stimulates the hair follicles all at the same time. If you have frizzy, dull, damaged, or thin hair, you can get it back into shape by making this product your cleanser. Notably, the shampoo does not contain any of the bad stuff, such as parabens, glycols, phthalates, sulfates, or glutens. It’s hypoallergenic and therefore recommended for curly-haired men with sensitive skin.

You will love the fresh mint scent. It will awaken and revitalize you during your morning shower.

11. Krieger + Söhne | Man Series Shampoo

Designed specifically with the unique tastes of a man in mind, Krieger + Söhne has put out one of the best curly hair shampoos on the market. This invigorating shampoo is made with tea tree oil, an age-old herbal ingredient that helps stimulate blood flow to the scalp and decrease inflammation. This formula is helps to hydrate both the skin and the hair follicles, minimizing dryness and itchiness and preventing dandruff, psoriasis and flakes.

Designed to stimulate hair growth and improve the scalp’s condition, the shampoo is ideal for guys who wash their hair frequently. It provides extra nourishment for your hair, helping provide the ultimate control to even the unruliest locks. The shampoo boasts a fresh, manly scent and a salon-quality formula that will leave your hair feeling softer and your scalp completely refreshed. Suitable for all types of hair, you can use this product even if your curly hair is thicker, thinning, fragile, or damaged.

12. Redken Brews | Daily Conditioning Mint Shampoo For Men

This lightweight formula is perfect for a variety of different hair types; however, it works exceptionally well on curly hair. Since it won’t weigh your hair down, this Redken Brews product will help keep your curls healthy and fully of body.

This formula is carefully designed with a fresh, manly scent that will leave your hair and scalp feeling completely clean and well-nourished. It won’t strip your hair of natural oils meaning that it won’t dry out your scalp and cause dandruff and flaking. The energizing mint scent will leave you feeling invigorated and revitalized and will leave your scalp refreshed with a soothing, tingling sensation.

Not only will this shampoo impress you with its ability to properly care for your curly hair, it comes in a beer-bottle-shaped package that will add a bit of fun to your shower.

13. Pantene Pro-V | Curl Perfection Shampoo

The brand’s proprietary frizz calming complex is made to define your curls while moisturizing the hair and scalp and minimizing frizz—all of which are priorities for men with curly hair. The shampoo relieves fizziness by sealing the hair’s cuticles, thereby creating bouncier and touchable strands and curls.

For everyday use, this highly-rated Pantene shampoo will cleanse your hair while nourishing and hydrating your scalp and follicles.

14. Aveda | Be Curly Shampoo

The Be Curly shampoo by Aveda is another terrific choice for men who want to maintain their curly hair with a product that will not add weight or cause the strands to go limp. Wheat, lime, aloe vera, orange, bergamot, and lemon are just a few of the primary and natural plant-based elements included in this highly-rated formula.

Using this product will shine up your curly hair, minimize frizz, and prevent breakage. The citrus smell makes it appealing to both sexes. Because the shampoo produces a thick foam, an 8-ounce bottle goes a long way.

15. SheaMoisture | Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo

This SheaMoisture shampoo thoroughly cleans and hydrates the hair while effectively removing debris, dust, and styling product residue. The product goes a long way when it comes to keeping your hair looking its best. You can say goodbye to frizz and unmanageable locks, and instead welcome healthy, lustrous, and smooth hair, thanks to the added coconut oil in the shampoo formula.

The shampoo also contains shea butter and hibiscus, making it the ideal cleanser for a man who likes a lightly fragranced shampoo—one that also repairs and protects the hair from the sun’s harmful rays. Free of synthetic fragrances and other harmful additives, this SheaMoisture product should be high on any curly-haired gentleman’s list.

16. Majestic Pure | Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo

For curly men’s hair, Majestic Pure offers a collection of hair cleansing and conditioning products at a reasonable price. Natural and sulfate-free, this Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo will take your curls to the next level with unprecedented hydration and nourishment. The shampoo removes all debris, filth, and buildup from various hair styling products with its gentle cleansing properties.

For lustrous, silky hair and a pleasant, itch-free scalp, use the brand’s virgin coconut and avocado conditioner as well. Majestic Pure’s dispenser bottles each contain 16 fl. oz. of the product, which will last for months and save you a lot of money.

Reduce frizz, get rid of dandruff, and bring back the natural sheen of your hair with this best-selling shampoo for men with curly hair.

17. Mizani | True Textures Moisture Replenish Shampoo

Men with curly, wavy, or thick hair can all benefit greatly from Mizani’s True Textures Moisture Replenish Shampoo. The formula, whose primary ingredient is coconut oil, is both sulfate and paraben-free.

For extra nourishment and an antioxidant boost, the maker has included olive fruit oil and birrea seed oil. The formula does not weigh curly hair down and is safe to use daily. It defines and enlivens natural curls, giving them the hydration and nourishment they need.

You can buy the shampoo in 8.5, 16.9, and 33.8 ounce sized bottles through Amazon.

18. DevaCurl | No-Poo Original Zero Lather Conditioning Cleanser

Does your curly hair look dull and dry? If so, you need to set your sights on this conditioning shampoo formula by Devacurl. Entirely free of silicones, parabens, and sulfates, the vegan cleanser is designed to remove leftover styling residues and the accumulation of dirt without stripping the hair of its natural oils.

It contains grapeseed oil and peppermint oil, both of which energize the scalp and produce frizz-free and shiny curls. If your curly hair is fragile and damaged, this formula is sure to bring it back to life.

5 Hair Tips For Using Shampoo

You may wonder why curly hair is different from other hair. After all, you need to use a special shampoo or conditioner to ensure your hair looks its best. Use the following hair care tips to ensure the best results.

1. Understand the anatomy of curly hair first

To understand how to care for curly hair, you need to understand its anatomy.

Because curly hair features more twists and turns than straighter hair, it is more susceptible to environmental damage and chemicals. Those coils and curves also prevent the oils in the scalp from making a complete journey down each follicle. That is why men with curly hair often experience dryness and frizz.

2. Start with the right hairstyle

To get the most out of curly hair shampoo, you have to begin with the right haircut. You might ask your stylist what cut is best for your hair’s type and texture and the shape of your face.

You also have to consider your daily routine and upkeep. For example, if you’re a busy guy, don’t opt for a cut that requires significant care, such as blow-drying and styling.

3. Wash curly hair less frequently

Because men with curly hair usually have drier hair, they don’t need to wash their hair as frequently. Usually, stylists recommend that you wash your hair no more than three times weekly. However, if your hair features coiled or tighter curls, you can get by with washing the hair once or twice a week.

When seeking the best shampoos for men’s curly hair, keep two things in mind. The shampoo should moisturize and fight fizziness. Therefore, make sure the shampoo provides lightweight hydration to reinforce the curls in your hair.

4. Use a microfiber towel to dry your hair

After shampooing, towel dry your hair with a microfiber towel. You may consider adding a curl tamer cream, applying it evenly through the ends. Doing so will protect your hair against humid conditions and tone down and get rid of frizz. It also thickens the hair and keeps it well-styled.

5. Consider co-Washing if your hair is coarser or features tighter curls

You might also consider co-washing—a method where you use a curl conditioning product in place of a curly hair shampoo from time to time. This is helpful for coarser hair, as it prevents the stripping of essential moisture from the hair’s shaft. You might think about adding co-washing to your hair care routine once a week.

Determining which of the best shampoos for men’s curly hair is for you

All of the products listed above are curly hair formulas that work well when used as directed. What you choose will be based on your haircut, the time you have available for grooming, and your product use.

For example, if you can spend more time on blow-drying, you should choose a shampoo and conditioner that is specially designed to protect the hair from UV rays or from heat styling.

If you happen to air dry your hair or need to fix damaged hair, then you might opt for a more natural product, such as the Blu Atlas shampoo. The organic formula leaves less residue on the hair, enhancing its shine and natural manageability.

You might find more than one shampoo that will support your washing and conditioning needs. For example, you might switch out a cheaper brand with a shampoo that is higher-priced so you can make the product last longer.

Also, using more than one shampoo revitalizes the hair and opens up cuticles for better moisturization and absorption.

Whatever you choose in a product, keep two main criteria in mind. Make sure the shampoo will keep your hair both frizz-free and moisturized.