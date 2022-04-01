ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

South Windsor school budget hearing Monday

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 1 day ago

SOUTH WINDSOR — The Town Council will hold a public hearing at its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday on the proposed $81.8 million Board of Education budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The budget is a $3.9 million, or 4.95%, increase over that of the current year and was approved unanimously by the Board of Education in February.

Under the proposal, $2.9 million of the budget will go to contractual salary increases, medical insurance, pension contributions, and facility operations.

Another $801,000 is budgeted for new staff and high school annex facilities, namely the use of Wapping School to manage the increasing student population.

Another $229,000 will go to special education costs, and $201,000 is for strategic planning and program improvements.

The Town Council also will hold a public hearing Monday night on a proposed allocation of $100,000 from the town’s capital improvement account for renovation of the women’s locker room in the police station.

— Joseph Villanova

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

South Windsor Rejects Warehouse Plan Again

People in South Windsor are breathing a sigh of relief after they notched another win in the fight to stop a warehouse from being built near their neighborhood. The plan was shot down by the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission on Tuesday. “I think the people in the neighborhood...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
NBC12

Chesterfield leaders to host public hearing on budget proposal

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County residents will have the chance to weigh in on the county’s proposed budget on Wednesday. The proposal has more than $50 million worth of tax relief measures, according to the county’s Deputy Finance Administrator. They include cutting the real estate tax and...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Windsor, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
City
South Windsor, CT
WVNews

Commissioners hear budget requests

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Commission will consider Tuesday whether to approve the 2022-23 budget it worked on this week. The budget totals $9,315,419. About $350,000 of that is set aside for contingencies. The tentative budget must be approved by the state before the commission can give its final approval.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Herald Community Newspapers

Lawrence school budget remains the same

Should you glance at the box that highlights the last five years of Lawrence school budgets you will see the identical figures for three years of budgets, four years of the tax levy and two years of the tax-cap increase. Natural skepticism would trigger the question: How could the school...
LAWRENCE, NY
Aiken Standard

Aiken school board receives update on upcoming budget

The Aiken County Public School District is continuing to work on the upcoming budget for 2022-23 as the first of two hearings draws closer. The Aiken County Board of Education members heard a budget update during their meeting on Tuesday, March 22 from Tray Traxler, the chief officer of finance for ACPSD, told school board members about what is going on at the state level in regards to the budget.
AIKEN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#The Town Council#The Board Of Education#Wapping School
Journal Inquirer

Public hearing tonight on $99.8M Vernon budget

VERNON — The Town Council will hold its first public hearing tonight on Mayor Daniel Champagne’s proposed $99.8 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The proposed spending plan reflects an increase of $3.9 million, or 4% over the current fiscal year. To fund the budget, there is...
VERNON, CT
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Windsor Central School District Awarded Two Grants totaling $800,000

A pair of grants totaling $800,000 were granted to the Windsor Central School District. The money will be used for safety upgrades. The first grant was a COPS School Violence Prevention Program Federal Grant valued at nearly $375,000. This will be used to install a lockdown panel and strobe lighting system in each school building, along with enhanced video surveillance and other protective measures.
WINDSOR, NY
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
347
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy