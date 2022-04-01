South Windsor school budget hearing Monday

SOUTH WINDSOR — The Town Council will hold a public hearing at its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday on the proposed $81.8 million Board of Education budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The budget is a $3.9 million, or 4.95%, increase over that of the current year and was approved unanimously by the Board of Education in February.

Under the proposal, $2.9 million of the budget will go to contractual salary increases, medical insurance, pension contributions, and facility operations.

Another $801,000 is budgeted for new staff and high school annex facilities, namely the use of Wapping School to manage the increasing student population.

Another $229,000 will go to special education costs, and $201,000 is for strategic planning and program improvements.

The Town Council also will hold a public hearing Monday night on a proposed allocation of $100,000 from the town’s capital improvement account for renovation of the women’s locker room in the police station.

— Joseph Villanova