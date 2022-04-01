ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodhue County, MN

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff's reports

By Alec Hamilton
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Ariana Larson, 37, of Elko New Market was cited for a School Bus Stop Arm Violation. Christopher Carothers, 32, of Cannon Falls was cited for Expired Registration. March 26. Two doors were damaged at a residence in the...

