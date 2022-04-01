ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis signs Parental Rights in Education bill

By Molly Byrne
Ballotpedia News
 1 day ago
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) signed the Parental Rights in Education bill (HB 1557) into law on March 28, 2022. The bill prohibits public school curriculum on gender identity or sexual orientation for kindergarten through third-grade students and prohibits lessons on these topics for older students if they are not “age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

DeSantis said in support of the bill, “Parents’ rights have been increasingly under assault around the nation, but in Florida we stand up for the rights of parents and the fundamental role they play in the education of their children.” He added that “[parents] should be protected from schools using classroom instruction to sexualize their kids as young as 5 years old.”

Opponents of the bill, including Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D), argued that, in their view, “DeSantis is attempting to censor and exclude an entire community of people from our public schools for his political gain.” Smith continued, “The bill’s intentionally vague language leaves teachers afraid to talk to their student and opens up school districts to costly and frivolous litigation from those seeking to exclude LGBTQ people from any grade level,” according to Politico.

C
15h ago

This bill is a good start but it doesn’t go far enough. Great work in Florida, had to start somewhere and Disney’s front door is the best place to begin.

Chris69
13h ago

So Florida pass.a Bill to save children in schools from being taught from an Adult teacher preferred sex in the bedroom . Dam. straight... Way to go. Now we must pass a bill to teach how to count back change .

Rafael Ruiz
14h ago

Democrats say it censors a entire rainbow community AIDS group from indoctrinating elementary school children into their lifestyle.

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

