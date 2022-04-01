ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braeburn Alloy files for bankruptcy, proposes sale to new owner

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBraeburn Alloy Steel filed for bankruptcy with the intent of being acquired by an affiliate of its largest customer and keeping the 125-year-old Lower Burrell business in operation. CCX, which acquired Braeburn in 1944 and operates under its name, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware on Sunday. Chapter...

triblive.com

Comments / 1

#Bankruptcies#Steel Workers#Braeburn Alloy Steel#Lower Burrell#Ccx#Alle Kiski
