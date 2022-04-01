What to know about Jane Timken, the ex-Ohio GOP chair running for Senate

A former Ohio GOP chair who rose to power with the backing of former President Donald Trump now wants to represent the Buckeye State in the U.S. Senate.

Jane Timken rose to the top of the Ohio GOP in early 2017 , replacing a party chair who had been critical of Trump . Now Timken is running to become the Republican nominee in a packed Ohio senate race .,

Like much of the rest of the field, Timken is billing herself as the “Trump” candidate, though the former president has yet to offer up an endorsement in the race.

Timken will face off against a list of candidates that includes venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance , businessman Mike Gibbons, former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel and others in the Republican primary election on May 3.

Jane Timken, candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, speaks to journalists before a grassroots "Rally for Ohio" at her campaign headquarters in northwest Columbus on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Barbara J. Perenic, Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pennsylvania, Arizona, Alabama: the Senate primary races to watch in 2022

Ohio Democratic frontrunner: Who is Tim Ryan? What to know about the congressman running for senate in Ohio

Fight for the House: Here are ten House races to watch in 2022

Who is Jane Timken?

Timken is the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, a position she held from 2017until she resigned in February 2021 ahead of launching her campaign for Senate.

Prior to venturing into politics, Timken worked as a lawyer for 10 years at an Ohio law firm. She got her start in politics in Stark County, Ohio. She was the magistrate in the county’s court system from 2002 to 2007, according to Timken’s LinkedIn . In 2010, Timken became vice chairman of the Stark County Republican Party, where she served until ascending to state chair in 2017.

Timken told the Cincinnati Enquirer in 2017 the passing of the Affordable Care Act inspired her to get involved in party politics.

“It was a situation where it was rammed down the public’s throat,” Timken said. “It was a major overhaul to the economy.”

How old is Jane Timken?

Timken was born on Nov. 5, 1966. She is 55 years old as of March 2022.



Where is Jane Timken from?

Timken grew up in Clifton, a neighborhood in Cincinnati. She was raised by her father, a University of Cincinnati law professor, and her mother, a nurse, alongside two siblings.

What is Jane Timken’s platform?

Timken, like other Republican candidates in the race, is running on Trump’s “America First” platform that takes a tough stance on immigration. Timken supports continuing construction on the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border that began under Trump, rejecting amnesty for undocumented immigrants and increasing deportations.

Timken has made the Republican-waged battle against school curriculums that teach the United States’ history of injustice a focal point of her campaign, decrying the “Left’s ‘woke’ education agenda."

Her 11-point platform includes proposals addressing alleged voter fraud and the economic competition with China.

Who is Jane Timken’s husband?

Timken met her husband Tim Timken when they were both studying in Washington D.C. They married in 1994 and have two children.

Tim was the chief executive officer of Timken Steel , formerly part of the Timken company, which was started by Tim’s great-great-grandfather. The Timken family name is well known and well connected in Ohio. Tim’s uncle served as an ambassador to Germany in President George W. Bush’s administration.

Who has endorsed Jane Timken?

Timken’s major endorsements include retiring Ohio Sen. Rob Portman (whose seat she hopes to win), South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Timken is vying for Trump's endorsement, but the former president so far has been reticent about the race. Timken initially defended Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, when he voted for Trump's second impeachment but later said he should resign .

Where did Jane Timken go to school?

Timken earned her bachelor’s degree from Harvard University in 1989 before getting her law degree from American University in 1994.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What to know about Jane Timken, the ex-Ohio GOP chair running for Senate