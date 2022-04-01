ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

What to know about Jane Timken, the ex-Ohio GOP chair running for Senate

By Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

A former Ohio GOP chair who rose to power with the backing of former President Donald Trump now wants to represent the Buckeye State in the U.S. Senate.

Jane Timken rose to the top of the Ohio GOP in early 2017 , replacing a party chair who had been critical of Trump . Now Timken is running to become the Republican nominee in a packed Ohio senate race .,

Like much of the rest of the field, Timken is billing herself as the “Trump” candidate, though the former president has yet to offer up an endorsement in the race.

Timken will face off against a list of candidates that includes venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance , businessman Mike Gibbons, former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel and others in the Republican primary election on May 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P407i_0ewc17B100
Jane Timken, candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, speaks to journalists before a grassroots "Rally for Ohio" at her campaign headquarters in northwest Columbus on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Barbara J. Perenic, Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pennsylvania, Arizona, Alabama: the Senate primary races to watch in 2022

Ohio Democratic frontrunner: Who is Tim Ryan? What to know about the congressman running for senate in Ohio

Fight for the House: Here are ten House races to watch in 2022

Who is Jane Timken?

Timken is the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, a position she held from 2017until she resigned in February 2021 ahead of launching her campaign for Senate.

Prior to venturing into politics, Timken worked as a lawyer for 10 years at an Ohio law firm. She got her start in politics in Stark County, Ohio. She was the magistrate in the county’s court system from 2002 to 2007, according to Timken’s LinkedIn . In 2010, Timken became vice chairman of the Stark County Republican Party, where she served until ascending to state chair in 2017.

Timken told the Cincinnati Enquirer in 2017 the passing of the Affordable Care Act inspired her to get involved in party politics.

“It was a situation where it was rammed down the public’s throat,” Timken said. “It was a major overhaul to the economy.”

How old is Jane Timken?

Timken was born on Nov. 5, 1966. She is 55 years old as of March 2022.


Where is Jane Timken from?

Timken grew up in Clifton, a neighborhood in Cincinnati. She was raised by her father, a University of Cincinnati law professor, and her mother, a nurse, alongside two siblings.

What is Jane Timken’s platform?

Timken, like other Republican candidates in the race, is running on Trump’s “America First” platform that takes a tough stance on immigration. Timken supports continuing construction on the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border that began under Trump, rejecting amnesty for undocumented immigrants and increasing deportations.

Timken has made the Republican-waged battle against school curriculums that teach the United States’ history of injustice a focal point of her campaign, decrying the “Left’s ‘woke’ education agenda."

Her 11-point platform includes proposals addressing alleged voter fraud and the economic competition with China.

Who is Jane Timken’s husband?

Timken met her husband Tim Timken when they were both studying in Washington D.C. They married in 1994 and have two children.

Tim was the chief executive officer of Timken Steel , formerly part of the Timken company, which was started by Tim’s great-great-grandfather. The Timken family name is well known and well connected in Ohio. Tim’s uncle served as an ambassador to Germany in President George W. Bush’s administration.

Who has endorsed Jane Timken?

Timken’s major endorsements include retiring Ohio Sen. Rob Portman (whose seat she hopes to win), South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Timken is vying for Trump's endorsement, but the former president so far has been reticent about the race. Timken initially defended Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, when he voted for Trump's second impeachment but later said he should resign .

Where did Jane Timken go to school?

Timken earned her bachelor’s degree from Harvard University in 1989 before getting her law degree from American University in 1994.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What to know about Jane Timken, the ex-Ohio GOP chair running for Senate

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
USA TODAY
USA TODAY

430K+

Followers

52K+

Posts

217M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Washington Post

Senate Republicans might help Democrats keep the majority

At times, Republicans sure act as though they don’t really want the Senate majority. They haven’t revealed a coherent plan to recruit candidates who can win or to persuade Americans to trust them with power. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. As the Associated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

The GOP's bid to retake the Senate is encountering early struggles

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... President Biden warns that Putin’s “back is against the wall” and could retaliate with severe tactics. ... It’s Day 2 of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearing (Q&A time). ... Eric Greitens’ ex-wife accuses him of abusing her and their son, as opponents call him to drop out of Missouri's Senate race. ... Greitens denies the accusation. ... And Alaska gears up for special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The war in Ukraine has shifted attention overseas, but even if President Joe Biden's approval has ticked up nominally, the national environment heading into the 2022 midterms still looks treacherous for his fellow Democrats as they try to hold their Senate majority. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Biden a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gibbons
Person
Jane Timken
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Josh Mandel
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Kellyanne Conway
Person
Donald Trump
Idaho8.com

Republican donors line up behind Liz Cheney as she takes on Trump

Bobbie and Bill Kilberg were expecting a few dozen people for their fundraiser Monday for GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an intimate cocktail party they were planning at their home in McLean, Virginia. But in the weeks since the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney for her involvement in the...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Senate#Party Chair#Gop#The Buckeye State#The U S Senate#Republican#Columbus Dispatch Usa#Democratic#House#The Ohio Republican Party#Timken Wor
WBNS 10TV Columbus

What you need to know about Ohio's 'Constitutional Carry' law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The newly signed law that will make a concealed weapons permit optional for anyone legally allowed to carry a gun goes into effect on June 12. The law also eliminates required training and the requirement that individuals “promptly” notify police officers that they are carrying a concealed weapon.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Senior GOP senator seems to admit fellow Republicans’ grilling of Ketanji Brown Jackson was all about getting on Fox News

GOP Senator Chuck Grassley has appeared to admit Republican attacks on Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing were performative posturing to get on Fox News. In a viral TikTok, a constituent can be heard telling Mr Grassley that the Republican treatment of Ms Jackson was “appalling”.“They beat her up really bad and I think it was just appalling,” the constituent said at a town hall in Mr Grassley’s home state Iowa last week. “That’s all they could come up with, and the main thing they did this for is so they can get TV time.”Mr Grassley,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Trump withdraws Mo Brooks endorsement in Alabama Senate Republican primary

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama in the state's open seat GOP Senate primary. The former president slammed Brooks as "woke" and criticized the six-term conservative congressman as disloyal for doubting Trump’s repeated unfounded claims that his 2020 presidential election loss was due to massive voter fraud.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Who’s winning the money race among Ohio GOP Senate candidates?

Author’s note: This story has been updated to add context to Matt Dolan’s campaign contributions to himself. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As five Republican U.S. Senate candidates debated Monday night in Cleveland, understanding the donations to their campaigns can clue Ohio voters into their performance. Federal candidates are required to file quarterly campaign finance reports […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The left gears up to take on Manchin again

Democrats and advocates for the care economy are girding for another uphill fight over spending for child care and pre-kindergarten. A letter being circulated by Rep. KATHERINE CLARK (D-Mass.) and Sens. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-Mass.) and TINA SMITH (D-Minn.) and obtained by Playbook will call on President JOE BIDEN to push a reconciliation bill “that lowers the cost of child care for families, expands access to pre-K, and invests in the early childhood workforce and infrastructure.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
WKYC

'You don't know squat': Ohio GOP Senate candidates Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel have heated exchange during forum

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Things got heated during a forum featuring the GOP candidates for the U.S. Senate in Ohio on Friday evening in Gahanna. The forum was hosted by FreedomWorks on Facebook Live and featured Republican candidates Josh Mandel, J.D. Vance, Matt Dolan, Jane Timken, and Mike Gibbons answering questions on a range of topics including business deals and voter registration.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

430K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy