Owings Mills, MD

Student-athletes invited to attend leadership seminar hosted by the Ravens

By Rushaad Hayward
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
This Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., the Baltimore Ravens will host the Seventh Annual L.I.F.T. (Leading and Inspiring Females to Thrive) Conference at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

This seminar focuses on teaching real world skills to female student-athletes at local high schools. These athletes have received referrals from their coaches because of their leadership qualities in their respective programs.

The seminar will help them translate their sports skills into real life success. They'll be learning things like how to maintain relationships and college readiness tips from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh as well as Olympic gold medalist Helen Maroulis.

Maroulis is a native of Rockville, Maryland, and became the first female to place at the Maryland state wrestling championships. She also became the first American woman to win Olympic gold in wrestling in 2016.

There will also be an interactive discussion from the Strive, How You Lead Matters organization as well. This organization provides leadership training to student-athletes through summer programs and in-school workshops. They've taught leadership qualities to students and educators from more than 40 states.

