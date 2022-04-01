ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Canton, OH

Car crashes into North Canton golf course pond Friday morning

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 1 day ago
Early Friday morning, members of the North Canton police and fire departments were called out after a woman reported swimming to shore when the car she was in crashed into a body of water.

According to the North Canton Police Department, officers responded to Lorena Street SW just after 1:30 a.m. for a woman who was knocking on doors and asking for help. She told officers that she wasn't sure where the car crashed into water or how it happened.

Police then pinged her phone and it led them to Arrowhead Golf Course, 1500 Rogwin Circle SW, where they found tire tracks leading up to the edge of a pond.

Just after 3:30 a.m. North Canton firefighters were called to the course to help find the car in the pond. Authorities then called in the South Summit County Dive Team to check for anyone else who may have been in the car. They searched the vehicle and used sonar but didn't locate anyone. A Stark County Sheriff's Office deputy also used a drone to search the area, but no one else was found.

The Canton Regional Crash Team is investigating the matter further.

No further information has been released.

Related
FireRescue1

Man dies in head-on collision with Ohio apparatus

LORAIN, Ohio — A man died in a head-on collision involving a Lorain Fire Department fire truck on Sunday afternoon, the Morning Journal reported. The civilian, who was driving a sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were two firefighters in the truck, which was running siren and...
LORAIN, OH
Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

Two killed in crash that closed I-76

State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that closed westbound Interstate 76 in Portage County for three-and-a-half hours early Friday. According to the Patrol, shortly before 2:30 a.m., the driver of a tractor-trailer struck two people in the road as he was changing lanes to avoid a burning car on the side of the road.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Gas station, car damaged in shootout in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Stop & Shop gas station at Monroe Street and Auburn Avenue became the scene for a shoot-out around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, no one was hurt in the shooting. There were multiple shooters involved, firing from inside and outside of the gas station according to detectives.
TOLEDO, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Police: 14-year-old girl shot in the head

CLEVELAND — *Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report. The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a 14-year-old girl was shot in the head. The shooting took place in the 7300 block of Carson Avenue just before 11 p.m. The teen, who...
CLEVELAND, OH
Sandusky Register

Local man found dead in Tiffin

The Tiffin Police Department and the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office found the body of a man who had been missing on the banks of the Sandusky River Thursday morning. Joseph Collingsworth, 35, of Milan, was identified as the man found. According to a release from the city, Collingsworth had...
TIFFIN, OH
