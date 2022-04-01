Car crashes into North Canton golf course pond Friday morning

Early Friday morning, members of the North Canton police and fire departments were called out after a woman reported swimming to shore when the car she was in crashed into a body of water.

According to the North Canton Police Department, officers responded to Lorena Street SW just after 1:30 a.m. for a woman who was knocking on doors and asking for help. She told officers that she wasn't sure where the car crashed into water or how it happened.

Police then pinged her phone and it led them to Arrowhead Golf Course, 1500 Rogwin Circle SW, where they found tire tracks leading up to the edge of a pond.

Just after 3:30 a.m. North Canton firefighters were called to the course to help find the car in the pond. Authorities then called in the South Summit County Dive Team to check for anyone else who may have been in the car. They searched the vehicle and used sonar but didn't locate anyone. A Stark County Sheriff's Office deputy also used a drone to search the area, but no one else was found.

The Canton Regional Crash Team is investigating the matter further.

No further information has been released.

