14 Best Face Washes for Sensitive Skin

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
14 Best Face Washes for Sensitive Skin

People with sensitive skin are all too familiar with the fact that they need to be extra careful about the skincare products they use in their daily routine. In an instant, a single product can make healthy and calm skin aggravated, uncomfortable, and difficult to deal with.

One of the essential products that everyone needs in their skincare routine is an effective face wash, so we’ve created a guide specifically for people with sensitive skin. Below, you’ll find our recommendations for the absolute best face washes for sensitive skin. With these face washes, you can feel confident that you are using a product that will gently yet thoroughly cleanse, without causing irritation, dryness, or other issues.

What to Look for in a Face Wash for Sensitive Skin

In general, it is best to avoid harsh scrubs, benzoyl peroxide, alcohol, synthetic fragrances, and dyes as well as any other ingredients that you know don’t work well with your skin. Since everyone’s skin is different, it’s important to keep track of what specific ingredients irritate your skin so that you can avoid products that contain them.

Many prefer to also avoid cleansers containing sulfates. These types of surfactants are known to trigger irritation and dryness and typically aren’t suitable for skin that commonly experiences flare-ups.

Well-formulated face washes that are suitable for sensitive skin will also contain hydrating ingredients (such as glycerin, squalane, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides), which will help support the skin barrier. A healthy and strong skin barrier will be better equipped to defend itself against irritants that can aggravate sensitive skin. Soothing ingredients-–like aloe vera, allantoin, colloidal oats, panthenol, and anti-inflammatory oils—are also incredibly helpful for ensuring sensitive skin stays calm and comfortable.

Sensitive Skin Face Washing Tips

In general, people with sensitive skin find that washing their face once a day in the evening works best for their skin’s needs, but you can wash your face up to two times per day if necessary. However, avoid washing your face more than twice a day, as doing so will only cause irritation and dry out the skin.

On the same note, you also don’t want to neglect washing your face. Some people with sensitive skin may avoid cleansing their skin altogether, as they may be afraid it will cause irritation. However, dirt, pollution, and other debris that collects on the skin throughout the day can trigger a flare-up if not washed away. You’ll want to find a super gentle, sensitive-skin-friendly cleanser (like the options that are recommended below) that will wash away these irritants without throwing the skin off balance.

In order to keep your sensitive skin calm and comfortable, you should also avoid using super hot water, as this can aggravate and dehydrate the skin. Instead, use warm water, which will adequately wash away the cleanser but won’t cause any irritation. People with sensitive skin should also skip using any face washing tools, such as a cleansing brush or wet towel.

Now for the best face washes for sensitive skin.

1. Blu Atlas Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser

Blu Atlas expertly crafts high-performance skincare products that are infused with potent natural ingredients. The Blu Atlas Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser cleanses away dirt, debris, and irritants while hydrating and calming the skin. It’s also formulated to balance the skin’s pH levels, ensuring the skin is healthy and functioning optimally.

The vegan and all-natural Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser is made without irritating and drying sulfates, synthetic fragrances, parabens, or phthalates. Additionally, the cleanser (and all Blu Atlas products) is dermatologically tested, which ensures it is effective and safe to use.

A key player in this cleanser is lactobacillus ferment filtrate, a probiotic ingredient that soothes the skin while improving its ability to protect itself against environmental aggressors that may cause irritation or other negative effects. Anti-inflammatory pomegranate seed oil also calms and hydrates the skin, while glycerin adds extra moisturization benefits.

As the name suggests, the natural formula also contains extra-fine volcanic ash particles, which gently exfoliate while removing impurities from the skin, promoting a softer and more refreshed complexion. The cleanser also uses the power of non-sulfate surfactants to wash away pollution and impurities to clean the skin without causing redness, itchiness, or other forms of irritation.

2. Fresh Soy Face Cleanser

Skincare and beauty company Fresh creates formulas that combine natural ingredients with modern science in order to deliver transformative results. The company has a variety of products that are excellent for sensitive skin, including the best-selling Soy Face Cleanser, which is made without parabens, phthalates, alcohol, or silicones.

This gentle and lightweight gel cleanser is packed with ingredients that cleanse and soften the face while increasing the skin’s hydration by 10%. It has also been scientifically proven to maintain the skin’s pH levels, helping to ensure the skin’s barrier is not disrupted.

The Fresh Soy Face Cleanser—which is deemed suitable for all skin types—features amino acid-rich soy proteins, which are sustainably upcycled from the food industry. These proteins help smooth the skin and boost elasticity for a refreshed and glowing complexion. Aloe vera gel and cucumber extract work together to calm, hydrate, and soothe the skin, while borage seed oil deeply nourishes and softens the skin.

The formula also features additional potent ingredients that soothe and hydrate the skin, including sunflower seed oil, rose water, and glycerin. After cleansing, the skin is left feeling comfortable, supple, hydrated, and refreshed.

3. Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Facial Cleanser

Aveeno is one of the best drugstore skincare companies for people with sensitive skin, as it is known for creating a wide variety of affordable products that are suitable for this skin type. One of the best Aveeno cleansers for sensitive skin is the Ultra-Calming Foaming Facial Cleanser. As the name suggests, this gentle cleanser is packed with ingredients that soothe irritation, minimize redness, and calm the skin, leaving it feeling more comfortable.

This hypoallergenic cleanser contains feverfew extract, a highly effective natural ingredient related to chamomile that calms the skin and minimizes irritation. Additional ingredients work to further soothe the skin while hydrating and cleansing away debris. The formula is non-comedogenic (meaning it doesn’t contain ingredients known to clog pores), and also free of fragrances and soap.

4. CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser

If you’re looking for a sensitive skin-friendly daily cleanser that is budget-friendly but incredibly effective, check out the Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser from drugstore skin care brand CeraVe. This cleanser is formulated with science-backed ingredients that wash away dirt, debris, excess oil, and pollutants while hydrating and softening the skin to avoid irritation and dryness. It is a particularly great formula for those with sensitive skin that is on the drier side.

This cleanser contains three essential ceramides which strengthen and support the skin’s barrier, ensuring it is better protected against environmental aggressors. Ceramides also help fight against moisture loss. MVE technology encapsulates these ceramides and then efficiently delivers them to the skin slowly over time which means you’ll continue reaping the benefits long after the cleanser is washed away.

Another key ingredient in this gentle cleanser is hyaluronic acid, a humectant that works to attract and lock in moisture. Super gentle amino, acid-based surfactants work to wash away debris on the skin. This fragrance-free cleanser was developed with dermatologists and is also allergy tested, so you can be confident that it is truly safe for sensitive skin.

5. Pai Middlemist Seven

Vegan, cruelty-free, and certified organic skin care company Pai specializes in products that are suitable for sensitive skin. Pai products are patch tested to guarantee that they are safe for sensitive and eczema-prone skin. One of the company’s best-selling products is Middlemist Seven, a gentle cream cleanser that brightens, softens, and decongests the skin. It’s expertly formulated to thoroughly cleanse without stripping away the skin’s protective, natural oils, ensuring it feels refreshed yet hydrated and comfortable after cleansing.

Middlemist Seven features camellia flower seed oil, which is rich in omega 6 fatty acids and antioxidants. This organic oil works to ensure the skin is left feeling soft and supple. Another star ingredient in this cream cleanser is damask rose otto oil, which helps the skin lock in moisture while calming any irritation. A variety of other ingredients support these oils to ensure the skin is healthy, soothed, and comfortable, including sweet almond oil, lactobacillus ferment, glycerin, and vitamin E.

6. Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Hydrating Cleanser

Neutrogena is among the top affordable skincare brands on the market, and the company’s Ultra Gentle Hydrating Cleanser has long been regarded as one of the best face washes for sensitive skin, particularly sensitive skin that is prone to dryness. This dermatologist-developed cream cleanser is formulated to thoroughly yet gently cleanse even the most sensitive skin types, including skin with conditions like eczema, rosacea, and acne.

The super simple Ultra Gentle Hydrating Cleanser formula contains glycerin which ensures the skin stays adequately hydrated as mild surfactants wash away dirt, debris, and pollutants on the skin. This cleanser is hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, it’s made without fragrances, dye, soap, or parabens.

7. Youth to the People Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser

Youth to the People is a California-based skin care company that makes high-performance and eco-friendly products. One of the vegan and cruelty-free company’s best-selling products is the Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser, a gentle daily face wash packed with a variety of nourishing, consciously-sourced superfood extracts. It effectively washes away dirt and debris from the skin without drying it out, while also balancing the skin’s pH levels.

The formula is made without sulfates, parabens, or phthalates. This gel cleanser—which comes in a recyclable glass bottle—is also eco-friendly and won’t cause any harm to the ocean when washed down the drain.

This Youth to the People cleanser is made with a powerful blend of antioxidant-rich superfoods, including kale, spinach, and green tea leaf extracts. The kale extract is packed with vitamins C and E, which nourish and protect the skin, while spinach and green tea soothe the complexion. Additionally, the formula contains aloe vera and matricaria flower extract, which calm the skin, as well as glycerin, which hydrates. Anti-inflammatory panthenol further soothes while improving the skin’s hydration levels.

8. Paula’s Choice Calm Redness Relief Cleanser for Normal to Dry Skin

If you want a cleanser that will target redness while calming the skin, you have to try this face wash from Paula’s Choice. The Calm Redness Relief Cleanser contains a blend of plant extracts and other ingredients that are proven to effectively calm the skin, and it’s even gentle enough for skin that is prone to rosacea. It has a silky lotion formula that softens and hydrates the skin while washing away impurities, leaving the skin calm, supple, and refreshed.

The Calm Redness Relief Cleanser features anti-inflammatory aloe leaf juice, which soothes irritated, red skin while dousing it with hydration. Matricaria flower extract—another anti-inflammatory ingredient—joins the aloe leaf juice in calming the skin. The fragrance-free formula also contains sodium hyaluronate, which attracts moisture to the skin and locks it in, ensuring it stays hydrated and supple after cleansing.

9. Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser

Vanicream is a skin care brand dedicated to crafting formulas that are safe and effective for sensitive skin, so you can feel confident and comfortable using any of the company’s products in your routine. One of the most popular products that this very affordable brand offers is the Gentle Facial Cleanser, which has been awarded the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance.

This non-comedogenic cleanser has a super simple ingredients list that is free of common irritants that are known to be harmful to sensitive skin. The Gentle Facial Cleanser doesn’t contain any soap, aggressive cleansing agents, fragrances, botanical extracts, essential oils, sulfates, or gluten. As glycerin works to ensure the skin stays hydrated and soft, a variety of mild surfactants wash away dirt, debris, and pollutants without stripping away the skin’s natural oils. The dermatologist-tested cleanser is pH balanced, helping to ensure it doesn’t disrupt the skin’s barrier.

10. First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser

First Aid Beauty is a great skin care brand for people with sensitive skin to have on their radar. This clean beauty company specializes in creating products that are suitable for sensitive skin and is dedicated to prohibiting any potentially harmful ingredients from its formulas. This includes sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and artificial fragrances and dyes.

The First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser—which is suitable for all skin types—is packed with antioxidants, and the creamy formula hydrates the skin as it gently yet effectively cleanses. This dermatologist-tested and pH-balanced cleanser is made without oils or fragrances and is vegan and cruelty-free. One of the key ingredients in this cleanser is allantoin, an ingredient known for calming and soothing the skin. Anti-inflammatory aloe leaf juice further calms irritation and nourishes the skin, while glycerin helps keep the skin hydrated.

This cleanser also contains the company’s FAB antioxidant booster which is a blend of licorice root, feverfew, and white tea extracts. These antioxidant-rich extracts help protect the skin against environmental aggressors that can cause irritation.

11. Eminence Calm Skin Chamomile Cleanser

Eminence is a certified organic and clean skincare company dedicated to using the most potent and effective ingredients. The company ethically sources ingredients from sustainable farms and carefully concocts its formulas without using hydrogenating or severe heating processes. This ensures the ingredients maintain their integrity and deliver the best possible results.

Eminence offers a variety of excellent products for sensitive skin, but the Calm Skin Chamomile Cleanser is one of the company’s best. This award-winning cream cleanser is packed with ingredients that soothe irritation and minimize redness while gently removing dirt, debris, and other impurities from the skin. Chamomile works to revitalize and calm the skin, while antioxidant-rich calendula and rosemary oils protect, rejuvenate, and soothe the complexion. The cleanser also features a variety of nourishing ingredients, including vitamin-rich sunflower oil and antioxidant-rich grape leaf extract.

For an additional anti-aging boost, the Calm Skin Chamomile Cleanser also contains BioComplex, a blend of antioxidants, coenzyme Q10, and alpha lipoic acid. These ingredients minimize fine lines and wrinkles while improving the overall appearance of the skin. This vegan and cruelty-free formula is made without sodium lauryl sulfates, parabens, phthalates, synthetic dyes, petrochemicals, or gluten.

12. Cetaphil Daily Face Cleanser

You’re likely familiar with Cetaphil, a super popular drugstore skincare company known for producing affordable products that deliver excellent results. The company’s Daily Face Cleanser is a great choice for those with combination or oily skin that is also sensitive. It’s formulated to deeply cleanse the skin without stripping it of its natural oils, and has been clinically proven to remove 94% of impurities from the skin. The gentle, low-lather, gel-to-foam formula is non-comedogenic (so it’s great for those prone to acne), and also works to minimize the appearance of large pores.

The paraben-free and hypoallergenic formula protect the skin against five major signs of sensitivity: irritation, dryness, roughness, tightness, and a weak skin barrier. This dermatologist-tested cleanser features niacinamide (also known as vitamin B3), an incredibly powerful multi-purpose ingredient.

It soothes the skin and minimizes redness, and it also helps reduce the appearance of large pores while controlling oil production. Panthenol and glycerin also calm the skin while helping to improve hydration levels, ensuring the skin is left feeling soft and comfortable rather than tight and dry.

13. Naturium Niacinamide Cleansing Gelée 3%

Skincare company Naturium creates innovative, high-tech products that are offered at affordable prices. One of the company’s top products is the unique Niacinamide Cleansing Gelée 3%, which is suitable for sensitive, dry, combination, and/or acne-prone skin. The cleanser—which can be used on either dry or damp skin—is formulated to gently dissolve impurities and cleanse the skin while targeting dark spots and uneven texture.

This gentle cleanser contains clinical levels of niacinamide, which calms, refines pores, balances, and improves skin tone. It also contains vitamin C, an antioxidant-rich ingredient that brightens the complexion, helping to fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation. As the niacinamide and vitamin C boost radiance and improve the appearance of the complexion, glycerin and sodium hyaluronate attract moisture to the skin, leaving it feeling soft, supple, and hydrated. This dermatologist-tested cleansing gelée is vegan and cruelty-free, and it’s made without parabens, fragrances, or gluten.

14. Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser

Clean skincare brand Drunk Elephant specializes in creating biocompatible formulas that are as close to the skin’s pH levels as possible, ensuring they deliver excellent results and don’t negatively impact the skin’s barrier. The company also prioritizes only using ingredients that benefit the skin or directly support the integrity of the formula, so you won’t find any unnecessary filler ingredients in Drunk Elephant products.

The company’s innovative Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser is a particularly great face wash for sensitive skin because it gently cleanses the skin and leaves it feeling soft, refreshed, and hydrated. It is formulated at the ideal pH level of 5.5, which won’t strip the skin or leave it feeling irritated.

This Drunk Elephant cleanser uses the power of mild cleansing agents to clean the skin. This includes fatty-acid-rich, coconut-based surfactants, which wash away grime and pollutants while supporting the skin’s barrier. The formula features cantaloupe fruit extract, which is packed with antioxidants. This natural extract soothes and hydrates the skin so that it feels soft and calm after cleansing.

Glycerin also works to replenish the skin’s hydration levels, while virgin marula oil, which is packed with antioxidants and omegas 6 and 9, nourishes the skin while helping to break up debris and dirt.

This cleanser, along with all Drunk Elephant formulas, is made without sulfates, silicones, drying alcohols, fragrances, dyes, or essential oils. It is also vegan and cruelty-free. starts here.

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

40 Best Face Serums for Men

If you’re at all concerned about your skin’s health—whether you want to clear up your complexion, slow down signs of aging, or get a more comfortable shave—you should add a face serum into your grooming routine. Find one that targets your specific concerns with a formula designed for your skin type, then let the product do the rest.
SKIN CARE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
