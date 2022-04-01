ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Barcelona 'want to sign Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer and reunite him with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang'... but Lyon also remain interested in re-signing the Arsenal striker

By Olly Allen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Barcelona reportedly want to sign Alexandre Lacazette when his contract at Arsenal expires this summer.

Despite earning a regular starting spot and wearing the captain's armband for the Gunners, Lacazette's future remains up in the air with no progress on a new deal.

It was reported earlier this week that Arsenal will offer the striker a one-year extension, but Mikel Arteta has previously said that discussions will not take place until after the season has finished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KWEy_0ewc0sAm00
Alexandre Lacazette is now a regular starter for Arsenal but is out of contract this summer

According to Sport, Barcelona are ready to take advantage of Lacazette's contract uncertainty and will try to take him to the Nou Camp.

The deal would see the 30-year-old reunite with former Arsenal teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has made a superb start to life in Spain with nine goals in 11 appearances.

The report claims that while Barca have shortlisted Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland as transfer targets, Lacazette's impending free agent status makes him the more financially viable option.

The Frenchman is currently able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club, with his former side Lyon also reportedly still interested in signing him.

Since Aubameyang was bombed out of the Arsenal team in December, Lacazette has taken on much more of a prominent role in the side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bk7GC_0ewc0sAm00
A move to Barcelona would see the French striker reunite with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKapT_0ewc0sAm00
Mikel Arteta has said that contract talks with Lacazette will wait until the end of the season

He has made 14 consecutive Premier League starts, scoring three goals and registering seven assists in that time.

'We have discussed that at the end of the season, when we know where we are we are going, to make a decision together [on Lacazette's future],' Mikel Arteta said last month.

'We agreed the decision is to do it in the summer [assess the situation] and that's when we are going to do it.'

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

327K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

142M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Man City are set to beat Barcelona and Arsenal to the £800,000 signing of Ghanaian starlet Henry Oware... with the defender to be sent straight out on loan to sister club Troyes in Ligue 1

Man City are set to win the race to sign teenage defender Henry Oware from Ghanaian top-flight side West Africa Football Academy. The Etihad club are expected to beat Barcelona, Arsenal, Salzburg and Lille to the 18-year-old, with Oware now only waiting on international clearance before completing his move. The City Football Group will pay €1million (£840,000).
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
Daily Mail

'There are always talks. Man United is a great club with great fans': Erik ten Hag breaks his silence on taking the Old Trafford job, as he speaks out on his ambitions and Guardiola's influence on him

Erik ten Hag hailed Manchester United as a 'great club' yesterday and confirmed talks have taken place over the manager's position. The Ajax boss, 52, was interviewed last week about becoming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent successor in the summer. United have also spoken to Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino. Ten...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Kilmarnock defender Brandon Haunstrup set to leave Scottish Championship leaders for free this summer... with a number of English league clubs tracking the full-back

Kilmarnock defender Brandon Haunstrup is attracting interest from English league clubs ahead of a summer move. The former Portsmouth left-back is available on a free transfer as his contract runs out at the end of the season and a number of League One and League Two clubs have started to monitor his performances.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Barcelona#Frenchman
Daily Mail

Everton 'set to let Allan leave this summer' after midfielder's struggles this season with Frank Lampard planning a major overhaul of his squad

Everton are reportedly prepared to let midfielder Allan leave the club this summer. Frank Lampard is planning a significant overhaul of his squad and Allan could be among the prominent players to depart, as reported by The Sun. Allan joined Everton from Napoli in September 2020 for £27.1million when Carlo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte: Tottenham securing Champions League spot is important to me

Antonio Conte says it is “important for me” that Tottenham secure Champions League qualification this season.Spurs find themselves in a race with fierce rivals Arsenal and Manchester United to reach the top four heading into the final two months of the campaign.They can climb above Arsenal and move into fourth if they beat Newcastle by two goals on Sunday ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Crystal Palace on Monday night.Conte has always been coy on his long-term future but qualifying for the Champions League appears a key achievement in keeping him happy.“If you ask me about the past, about our...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes moans 'the standard of this club has to be higher and better' after MORE dropped points by Manchester United with draw to Leicester... with the Portugal star calling on his team-mates to take it 'game by game' in race for the top four

Bruno Fernandes called for Manchester United to raise their standards after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Leicester. United's hopes of finishing in the Premier League top-four were dealt a setback at Old Trafford on Saturday although Fred struck to rescue a point after Kelechi Iheanacho had given Leicester the lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich have 12 PLAYERS on the pitch after incredible substitution mix-up as Kingsley Coman didn't realise he was supposed to come off after wrong number was shown... with Freiburg considering whether to protest after their 4-1 defeat

An incredible mix-up saw Bayern Munich have 12 players on the pitch towards the end of their 4-1 victory over Freiburg. The Bavarians were already two goals up when a moment of confusion led to them playing with an extra man for around 20 seconds. It caused a delay to...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji insists he is 'fully focused' despite reports linking him with a move to Manchester United this summer, as he insists 'we will see what happens in the future'

Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji has claimed he is 'fully focused' on playing for the German giants, despite reports linking with a move to Manchester United this summer. Akanji, 26, has previously been a target for United, with Ralf Rangnick a big fan of the centre back. Recent reports, however,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PETE JENSON: Ousmane Dembele has gone from zero to hero at Barcelona and is closer to Nou Camp chiefs than ever - 'biggest fan' Xavi's arm around the shoulder and old pal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have reignited spark in the forward who wanted out

It's currently a case of so near and yet so far for Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona. He is closer to those that run the club than he has been at anytime since he arrived. But despite the goal celebrations with Xavi after he scored against Athletic last month, and the embrace with president Joan Laporta after Europa League victory over Galatasaray last week, his agent Moussa Sissoko is no closer to accepting the terms offered to his player at the end of last year.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Sampdoria 0-1 Roma: Jose Mourinho's side extend unbeaten run to NINE games and move up to fifth place in Serie A after Henrikh Mkhitaryan nets first-half winner against strugglers

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored from close range in the first-half to secure a precious victory away for Roma on Sunday. Roma broke the deadlock when Nicola Zalewski pulled across from the left for Tammy Abraham, Morten Thorsby intercepted, but could only prod it back into the path of Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the tap-in.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ukrainian champions Dynamo Kyiv to play friendlies against Europe's top sides including Barcelona, PSG and Milan as part of three-month tour to raise funds for victims of the war in their country

Dynamo Kyiv are to play friendlies against Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain as part of a fundraising tour for the Ukraine-Russia crisis. The Ukrainian champions will also face Borussia Dortmund, Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica and Ajax during a tour between April and June in a bid to raise funds to aid those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte heaps praise on 'amazing' Harry Kane...as Tottenham boss claims top players 'sometimes being lazy' does not apply to 'great example' set by Spurs star and England captain

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has praised Harry Kane for the example the Spurs star sets for the rest of his team-mates following the thumping 5-1 win over Newcastle. Kane played an instrumental role despite not scoring in the victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which saw his side climb above North London rivals Arsenal into the top four of the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

327K+
Followers
27K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy