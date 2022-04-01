ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

I’m a 51-year-old gran but just had my SEVENTH baby – I was a teen mum at 16, I’m trolled but don’t care

By Claudia Jackson
 2 days ago

MOST grandmothers are more concerned about babysitting their grandchildren than having more kids of their own.

With most women transitioning into menopause by their early fifties, having more kids is usually off the table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNxSi_0ewc0pWb00
Kimberly's pregnancy was smooth sailing for the most part Credit: Caters

But this gran surprised everyone when she decided to fork out £23k on IVF in a bid to have another baby.

Kimberly Chasteen, 51, gave birth to her first child, Jessica, now 35, at only 16 in 1987.

Since then she has given birth to five more children, including Kayla, 33, Richard, 31, Blake, 20, Briar, 19 and Balin, 17.

The broody nan also has five grandchildren, but that hasn't stopped her from wanting more kids of her own.

Kimberly used a donor egg to get pregnant with her seventh child, Tyrique Chasteen, who was born on St Patricks Day this year.

Despite having previously having her tubes tied twice, the mum-of-six knew she wanted to have a seventh after meeting her new partner three years ago, and got the procedure reversed - again.

Doctors warned Kimberly that a viable pregnancy would be unlikely due to scar tissue damage from her last tubal litigation and poor egg quality.

But determined to give birth one more time, she pushed forward with the pricey procedure.

Despite being a fairly young grandmother, Kimberly, who lives in St Louis, Missouri, has faced a backlash over her decision to have another baby.

One viewer of the TikTok video said: "What doctor allowed this to happen? Way too high of a right for her."

A seconded commented: "She wont be around by the time that kid is 25."

Another quipped: "That's literally so irresponsible."

Speaking to The Mirror, Kimberly's daughter Kayla said: "When she told us she wanted to try for another baby, we weren't very supportive at first."

Adding: "There were a few times during her IVF journey she thought she was pregnant, having symptoms like nausea and cravings. I didn't believe it until I saw the positive pregnancy test. I was in shock."

Luckily, the 51-year-old had a healthy pregnancy, but did experience some bleeding at the 32-week mark.

"It was very exciting to be pregnant with my daughter throughout. We supported each other. Both having boys was even better," Kimberly shared.

She implored other woman wanted to take the plunge at a later stage in their life to "do their research."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odDGJ_0ewc0pWb00
No regrets for the mum-of-seven Credit: Caters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYQKx_0ewc0pWb00
Kimberly's son was born in March and was welcomed by the whole family Credit: Caters

Comments / 16

Sandy Williams
2d ago

if you can afford 7 kids without using taxpayers money ,go for it, that includes food, housing, schooling and medical care that is more than a family with 1 or 2 kids

Reply
8
