We’ve put up a DIY ‘speed camera’ to make drivers stick to 20mph past our homes after the council got rid of speed humps

By Emma James
 2 days ago
ANGRY residents have resorted to installing their own “speed camera” in an attempt to slow down drivers racing down their streets.

Locals in Rockcliffe Way, Newcastle, have branded the road a “death trap” before they set up the cameras.

Johnny Lindsay helped to put up the cameras Credit: NCJMedia
Locals are hoping that it will make other drivers stick to the speed limit Credit: NCJMedia

The road has a 20mph speed limit, but the residents took matters into their own hands after witnessing how often it was broken.

The idea has been spearheaded by filmmaker Jonny Lindsay, who has lived on the road for 14 years.

He said: “Eighton Banks is a historic village next to the Bowes Railway line that is used by horse riders, dog walkers and cyclists but is turning into a potential death trap.

"There hasn't been a crash but we think it's only a matter of time."

Mr Lindsay claims that Gateshead Council has recently had the road resurfaced, making it the same level as speedbumps.

He added that the new 'chicane' has been built on a corner opposite a public bridleway and cars now speed up to get through as quickly as possible.

The DIY camera went up this week and locals said it was too early to say whether it was having any effect or not yet.

But Mr Lindsay added: “If this camera temporarily slows down cars, lorries and buses and makes the road safer, it can only be a good thing.

“All we ask is for Gateshead Council to investigate and consider replacing the speed humps to calm the traffic before things get seriously worse”

He revealed that a petition has also been started to get effective speed humps installed on the road.

A Gateshead Council spokesman said: "It’s good that local residents in Eighton Banks are concerned about road safety, we share their concerns and we will support them where possible to address problems with speeding drivers.

"We have had speed reduction measures in place on Rockcliffe Way for several years. We are aware of an issue with some of the speed cushions and we are looking to programme some remedial work to help reduce speeds.

"We will arrange for a member of our team to inspect this location to examine what more we can do to encourage compliance with the 30mph and 20mph speed limits.”

Putting up a fake or DIY speed camera is not illegal, but police previously reported that such activity is not encourage.

But people who have done so in the past have found themselves in danger of civil action from councils if put up on their land.

Northumbria Police have been contacted for a comment.

The US Sun

The US Sun

