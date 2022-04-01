4 steps women can take to thrive financially

(BPT) - The threat of cyberattacks has never been a higher priority for businesses. According to DarkReading.com, cyberattack attempts had already reached an all-time high during the fourth quarter of 2021, but these threats show no signs of slowing down. Malware attacks, phishing emails, account breaches and account takeovers are on the rise in the financial world, so having a secure but user-friendly authentication process for consumers is no longer nice to have, but a necessity. Banks and other financial institutions are investing heavily in authentication solutions to help keep customers safe. Spending over $1 billion a year (representing approximately 30% of their total security budget), banks are leading investors in these types of technologies.

ECONOMY ・ 18 DAYS AGO