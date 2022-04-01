2022 Downtown Throwdown

NEWBERRY — Downtown Newberry just got a bit more botanical, but not in the way you think; Lotus + Birch is a new home and lifestyle store at 1411 Main Street. “I am just happy to be here, to be a part of the community. From day one, when we came to scope y’all out, it’s been a beautiful journey we are able to do. We are here to bring you something new, something hip, something trendy. We offer home decor, furniture, our 15-year old daughter makes all of our wax melts and candles in store. I have amazing florals done by hand from a really good friend of ours in California. We also do custom upholstery, custom pillows,” said Justin Goodwin-Hemphill during the ribbon cutting. “We are really excited to be here and be part of the community.”

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO