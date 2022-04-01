2022 Downtown Throwdown
On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 7:00 am there will be a downtown throwdown hosted by Model City CrossFit .The 2nd Annual Noble Street Festival Downtown Throwdown will be held on April 9, 2022.
Come Throwdown in the streets of Anniston in a Two person same sex team competition. We will have four divisions, Male Rx and Scaled and Female Rx and Scaled.
Registration will be $120 per team. Registration: https://competitioncorner.net/events/6471 The competition will consist of three WODS and one Floater. Movement Standards: Rx Males: Bodyweight Movement: Run Lunge Squat Push Ups Sit Up Burpee All DB Movements #60 Barbell: Deadlift #225 Clean #225 Snatch #155 Front &/or Back Squat #225 Shoulder to Overhead #225 Wall Balls #30 Rx Female: Bodyweight Movement: Run Lunge Squat Push Ups Sit Up Burpee All DB Movements #40 Barbell: Deadlift #185 Clean #135 Snatch #110 Front &/or Back Squat #155 Shoulder to Overhead #135 Wall Balls #20 Scaled Male: Bodyweight Movement: Run Lunge Squat Push Ups Sit Up Burpee All DB Movements #40 Barbell: Deadlift #155 Clean #155 Snatch #115 Front &/or Back Squat #185 Shoulder to Overhead #185 Wall Balls #20 Scaled Female: Bodyweight Movement: Run Lunge Squat Push Ups Sit Up Burpee All DB Movements #30 Barbell: Deadlift #120 Clean #120 Snatch #85 Front &/or Back Squat #120 Shoulder to Overhead #120 Wall Balls #14
