The first Texas black female engineer

Cover picture for the articlePRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Nathelyne Kennedy was a standout math student growing up in Conroe Texas in the 1950's. But she wasn't thinking of studying engineering in college. "During my high school years the only thing I was thinking about was going to college to be a teacher,"...

Steve Mo
1d ago

I'm happy for her but why is the media always making everything about race and gender! How about another proud accomplishment by a dedicated human?

Edna Jones-Webb
1d ago

As an alumni of PVAMU and having worked for an engineering and construction company I was proud to hear her name around Brown & Root, KBR, and Halliburton. I was proud to say "she is a PVAMU Panther as am I.

