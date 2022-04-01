ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Saint Peter’s Cinderella Story Comes to an End

By The State Times
thestatetimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year the NCAA men’s basketball tournament or as most people call it, “March Madness,” is filled with upsets, drama, and incredible storylines that no one could’ve foreseen. This year was no exception. However, there was one team that became the underdogs of the tournament with their historic Cinderella run: 15...

thestatetimes.com

